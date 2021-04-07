The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The auction of a series of sketches purportedly drawn by an artist at the Japanese internment camp at Manzanar was canceled Tuesday after groups protested it was offensive and immoral to profit off the misery of incarcerated people.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paris Hilton returned to Salt Lake City Tuesday for a ceremonial bill signing for a law that regulates treatment centers for troubled teens in Utah.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Even an NCAA championship matchup between two widely acknowledged as the best men's college basketball teams in the country wasn't enough to set the television world afire.
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
A few, hypnotically bad minutes of “Khraniteli,” the recently rediscovered 1991 Soviet TV adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” should be enough to get your week off to a start from which you may never recover.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Pete Davidson has officially flown the coop.
- Moira Macdonald The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Patrick deWitt's delightful novel "French Exit," about an eccentric Manhattan widow and her grown son who cope with impending bankruptcy by fleeing to Paris, screamed to be made into a movie. When I reviewed the book in 2018, I imagined Meryl Streep and Paul Dano in the starring roles, and w…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
HBO is celebrating 10 years of fire, ice and dragons in grand style.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A week after his now-infamous TikTok dance medley with Addison Rae backfired, Jimmy Fallon invited the dances' choreographers to perform their viral moves on "The Tonight Show."
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Few bass lines can be said to define an entire West Coast vibe, but War co-founder B.B. Dickerson's funky maneuvers on "Low Rider" — along with a well-placed cowbell — did just that.
- By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
-
A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video service feeds children inappropriate material in “a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content" so it can serve them ads.
- By The Associated Press
-
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got quite the surprise in his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!”
- Michael Sheridan New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Q is warping back to the final frontier.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, have given $30 million to a private graduate art school in suburban Detroit to help it accelerate its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The pilot script of “Kung Fu” was written more than a year ago, but its premiere, coming a month after six Asian women died in Atlanta-area spa shootings, couldn’t be more timely, says star Olivia Liang.
HELSINKI (AP) — A Norwegian museum said Tuesday that a famous statue of a baby boy stomping his feet in anger has been removed from a park in the capital, Oslo, for repairs after someone vandalized it by trying to saw off its left ankle.
- Theresa Braine New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Piers Morgan let it rip on Monday, showing yet again that he can’t let it go.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to think fast on his feet while guest-hosting the game show “Jeopardy” on Monday.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to get back to work.