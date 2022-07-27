0
Review: 'Radium,' by John Enger

  • Christine Brunkhorst - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A Bemidji, Minn. author's tale of two teenage brothers without prospects, evading the law after setting a massive fire.

Ap
AP

Black theater in Memphis plans tuition-free school

  • AP

A Black repertory theater in Memphis says it plans to open a tuition-free school for at-risk students and other groups in a historic church that has fallen into disrepair. Hattiloo Theatre said the new program is expected to begin in late 2023. Students will be accepted based on auditions, and two-thirds of admissions will be reserved for low-income and marginalized students. Hattiloo Theater School will host free audition workshops in at-risk neighborhoods. Programs will include youth courses based on experience level and age, a diverse abilities course and a senior citizen course. The school will be housed in the old Third Presbyterian Church, built in 1860.

Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death
Ap
AP

Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

  • By DANIEL POLITI - Associated Press

Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death. The late leader commonly known as Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as some of her followers believe her legacy is more relevant than ever at a time when poverty and inequality are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation. Evita has been the subject of countless books, movies, TV shows and even a Broadway musical, but for some of her oldest, most ardent followers the connection with the actress-turned-political leader is much more personal as they remember how she touched their lives.

Review: Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Ap
AP

Review: Great voice cast anchors ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Dwayne Johnson stars as Superman's best friend Krypto the dog in “DC League of Super-Pets,” in theaters Friday. He has to team up with a group of newly powerful shelter pets to save his beloved owner, voiced by John Krasinski, in the new film from the team who wrote “The LEGO Batman Movie.” AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a straightforward cartoon with a sense of humor about itself and an all-star voice cast that will make it palatable for all ages. “DC League of Super-Pets," a Warner Bros. release, is rated PG.