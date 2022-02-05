The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MELANIE TUCKER, The Daily Times
-
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — If you think it would be hard to come up with the names of 42 awesome banjo players, you might be right.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — Festival lineup announcements keep rolling in, with Watershed country music fest the latest to unfurl its 2022 slate.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The editorial and publishing manager in Netflix’s film department has left the streaming service over “what happened last fall” with comedian Dave Chappelle’s recent stand-up special on the platform.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards — aka, The One After the Train Station Ceremony — arrive bright and early Tuesday morning. If you're so inclined, you can set your alarm clock or, if you live in the greater Los Angeles area, you might simply find yourself awoken by the s…
- By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fine art isn’t just nice to look at — it’s also attractive to criminals trying to launder money, finance terrorism and trade illegal drugs and arms. And the Treasury Department wants art dealers and financiers to do something about that.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Steve-O dropped out of college in 1993. He told everyone his plan was to become a famous stuntman with his home video camera. He remembers people feeling genuinely sorry for him. To be fair, he wasn’t even sure it would work or that he’d be successful, in the least, he just wanted to amass e…
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rudy Giuliani has apparently traded his suit and tie for a mic and a melody. And so far, it hasn’t gone well.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Jeffery Robinson connects the dots between America's racist past and its present in "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America," a thorough examination of our country's history and its reverberations today.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Oprah Winfrey is bringing her life-changing experiences from "The Color Purple" to a new generation.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian appears to have had it with Kanye West’s public criticism of her as their divorce progresses.
Karla Peterson: A new documentary on choreographer Alvin Ailey examines the difficult art of making history
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Before his death in 1989 at the age of 58, choreographer and modern-dance giant Alvin Ailey accomplished many groundbreaking, boundary-busting things.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — The Philly Sound is going to the movies.
- AP
-
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The Academy Awards change more than the public might realize.
- AP
-
PARIS (AP) — France’s broadcast watchdog has opened an inquiry into news coverage by Russian state TV channel RT France, after the regulator was alerted to concerns about some of its programs.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Daily News
-
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor.
- By The Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo only needed one album to earn her the title of Billboard's 2022 Woman of the Year, landing her in the same company as Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.