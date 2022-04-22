0
0
0
0
0

Super Bowl visit inspires singer Chesney as tour begins
Sports
AP

Super Bowl visit inspires singer Chesney as tour begins

  • By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer

Kenny Chesney knows all about a wall of sound. He creates one at each of his concerts. So when the country music superstar stood in SoFi Stadium at the Super Bowl in February, he couldn’t help but think ahead to when his “Here And Now” tour would reach the venue on July 23. That’s the atmosphere Chesney fully expects when he launches the tour April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. His concerts draw full houses at NFL stadia, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it has been three years since most cities have hosted his tour. The ambitious upcoming tour includes 18 plays at 16 NFL stadiums and two MLB arenas.

Ap
AP

In memory: Actor Robert Morse, dead at 90, succeeded in show business his way

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Robert Morse died at 90 recently, on April 20. Decades before introducing himself to millions as the eccentric, bow-tied, frequently barefoot advertising honcho in “Mad Men,” he built a zigzagging, often frustrated career on a particular mad charm entirely his own.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 16, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.

Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Ap
AP

Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

  • By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE - Associated Press

The Florida House of Representatives has given final passage to a bill to dissolve a private government that Walt Disney World has been allowed to operate on its properties for more than five decades. House lawmakers approved the measure on Thursday. The passage is a victory for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has been feuding with the entertainment giant after it publicly declared its opposition to a new law backed by the governor that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” The Disney bill would eliminate the self-governed districts by June 2023. But it would allow the districts to be reestablished in the future, leaving the door open for further negotiations.

Ap
AP

How Coachella’s gamification and augmented reality is like a real life video game

  • Charlie Vargas - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Going to festivals comes with a set of expectations. Attendees typically undergo a series of tasks such as securing a place to stay for the weekend, getting through tedious traffic, navigating a festival map, and staying hydrated and well-fed for energy and stamina. Those t…

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale
Ap
AP

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press

American sculptor Simone Leigh is the first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the Venice Biennale contemporary art fair. She also also sets the tone at the main Biennale exhibition. Her 16-foot bronze bust of a Black woman, titled “Brick House,” presides over the entrance. Such double citations are rare at the 127-year-old art fair, which opens its 59th edition on Saturday. Leigh called her exhibition of bronzes and ceramics at the U.S. Pavilion “Sovereignty.” The works refer specifically to the African diaspora. She topped the Palladian-style pavilion with a thatched raffia roof on woden columns, redressing an architectural style that recalls both Jeffersonian notions of freedom and the plantation homes of slaveowners.