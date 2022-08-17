The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
KEA, Greece (AP) — Blending the spiritual with the material, mid-August marks the high point of Greece’s summer season that attracts crowds of city-dwellers back to their ancestral villages.
Writer Wil Haygood, author of multiple books chronicling the lives of 20th-century Black Americans, has won a prestigious book award. The Dayton Literary Peace Price announced Wednesday that Haygood will receive the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. Haygood’s books include “The Butler,” based on the life of Eugene Allen, who served eight presidents at the White House. It was adapted into a 2013 film. Sharon Rab, the founder and chair of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation, said Haygood's books focus on rarely or never-told stories of the Black experience. She said his writing provides desperately needed analysis.
It truly is The Slap that keeps on giving and giving and giving ...
Fans of the late actor Anne Heche can get their hands on her 2001 memoir, "Call Me Crazy." But only if they're willing to spend a pretty penny on it.
Director Wolfgang Petersen, known for films including “Air Force One” and “The Perfect Storm,” died Monday from pancreatic cancer at age 81.
We’re always hungering for more Viola Davis.
NEW YORK — More star power is headed to the New York Film Festival.
LOS ANGELES — SoCal will get a second K-pop mega-festival this October.
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 12th.
A Nicki Minaj-inspired brand of potato chips has hit a legal snag.
DETROIT — The preteen years may be tough but 12-year-old Leah Jeffries is navigating an even harsher world these days and doing it with confidence: Hollywood.
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh ended their relationship earlier this year, the "Little Women" star has confirmed. And there's a reason we didn't know about it until now.
Fox News is getting into the movies, producing its first feature film that will debut Sept. 1 on the Fox Nation streaming service. “The Shell Collector” is an adaptation of a story by romance novelist Nancy Naigle, who has had several of her books made into movies for the Hallmark Channel. The story about a widow trying to build a new life in a seaside town debuts on Fox Nation on Sept. 1, and is the first of four films that Fox News is debuting over the next year. Fox follows CNN, which has a successful film division that produces documentaries.
James Tupper is pushing back against the idea that his late ex-girlfriend Anne Heche was "crazy" after one of his former co-stars spoke up in Heche's defense.
Children's TV network Nickelodeon has come under fire in recent weeks for its alleged mistreatment of Jennette McCurdy, as well as her "Sam & Cat" co-star Ariana Grande.
"The Flash" and "Fantastic Beasts" star Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" amid mounting legal scandals dogging the actor.
NEW YORK — Melissa Etheridge plans to be “the only one” to rock off-Broadway this fall.
Chris Pratt insisted on equal pay for ‘Jurassic World’ co-star Bryce Dallas Howard on spinoff projects
The pay gap between “Jurassic World” franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard was positively prehistoric, but he stepped right into it to insist on pay equity where he could, Howard said in a recent interview.
In “Slenderman,” writer Kathleen Hale chronicles the stranger-than-fiction case of two 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin who stabbed their friend in the woods in 2014 because they were under the sway of Slenderman, a fictional demon they found on the Internet. Hale spent seven years researching the case and gives a step-by-step account how of the friendship between two girls spiraled into a shared delusion. In her review, The Associated Press' Mae Anderson says Hale’s compassionate look at the case is a compelling yet harrowing read that reveals how a seemingly innocent childhood friendship could lead to such a devastating outcome.
British singer and performer Darius Campbell Danesh has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn't been determined yet. Cambell Danesh shot to fame in 2001 on the realuty-talent show “Pop Idol" and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind.” He went on to a successful career in stage musicals, with roles in productions of “Chicago,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Gone With the Wind.” In 2010, he won another reality show, “Popstar to Operastar.”
Director Jeff Baena reunites his regular repertory players for “Spin Me Round,” another droll ensemble comedy that becomes an opportunity for genre experimentation and a trip to Italy, like his 2017 nunsploitation riff “The Little Hours.” “Spin Me Round” is co-written with his leading lady, …
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a memoir coming out this fall. “Bibi: My Story” will be published Nov. 22, three weeks after parliamentary elections are to be held in Israel. Netanyahu is among the most powerful and divisive figures in Israeli politics, with his 12-year reign as prime minister ending in 2021 after a diverse range of opposing parties united against him. His tenure included heightened settlement building in the occupied West Bank, avoiding peace talks with the Palestinians and presiding over three wars against the Hamas militant group ruling Gaza.