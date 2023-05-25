0
Movie Review: 'About My Father' is a messy, limp rom-com with Robert De Niro as bait
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Robert De Niro reprises his scary dad role in “About My Father,” a big sloppy Italian American kiss about family, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco co-wrote and stars in a movie filled with stereotypes — working-class Italians on one side, WASPs on the other. But we've seen De Niro as the gruff, disapproving future father-in-law, most notably in the “Meet the Parents” movies. “About My Father” brings out this revered Oscar-winner for a sloppy reprise in a consistently unfunny rom-com that you get the feeling might not exist if he didn’t lend his deadpan glower. The PG-13 film is in theaters Friday.

At Tennessee museum, fans remember Tina Turner's talent, strength, influence
  • By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press

Fans of Tina Turner are paying their respects to the singer and actress at a Tennessee museum located near her childhood home. Turner died Tuesday at age 83. Visitors of the Tina Turner Museum at the Flagg Grove School at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center remembered her Wednesday as an influential, strong and talented person and performer. The museum is on the grounds of the center in Brownsville, not far from the small town of Nutbush, where Turner attended the one-room Flagg Grove School as a child. The school was moved to the center, and it opened as a museum in 2014.

Louis Vuitton takes Baroque and botanical cues from Italy's Isola Bella for Cruise 2024 collection
  • By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer

Destination cruise shows are among the fashion world's most ambitious, winging the fashion crowd to some of the planet's most scenic locations.  As with real-life getaways, sometimes the weather does not cooperate. So it was with Nicholas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise show Wednesday. Originally envisioned against a golden sunset on Italy's Lago Maggiorie, it instead moved inside the 17th century Borromeo Palace due to incessant, unseasonal rain.  In the end, the inclement weather only accented the vision of Louis Vuitton's creative force for more than a decade, emphasizing Renaissance detailing seen in oil paintings in the halls reflected on contemporary silhouettes. The A-list crowd included Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Connolly and Emma Stone.

Tributes for Tina Turner, the global music superstar, after her death at 83
  • AP

From Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger to NBA legend to Magic Johnson, many paid tribute to music superstar Tina Turner following her death on Wednesday. The “What’s Love Got to Do With It" singer died at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Jagger says he's saddened after hearing about the passing of his friend Turner, who he performed with in 1985. Johnson posted a photo on Twitter with him Turner calling the singer one of his favorite artists of all time. Erykah Badu said Turner was a “cultural icon,” while Alicia Keys viewed her as a warrior.

Movie review: Julia Louis-Dreyfus reteams with Nicole Holofcener in 'You Hurt My Feelings'
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

If I didn’t like Nicole Holofcener’s latest film, would you tell her? It wouldn’t be so odd for a critic to give an unvarnished opinion. But what about a sibling? Or a spouse? If they didn’t care for Holofcener’s movie, what’s more important: Being honest or making a loved one feel good about themselves? That’s the rich vein that Holofcener, a master of nagging neuroses, mines so expertly in “You Hurt My Feelings” – a film that AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review says he adores. For Holofcener, something as commonplace as little white lies between a married couple is just as fertile as time travel is to Christopher Nolan.

Matchbox Twenty returns after long absence to offer an album of exuberance, 'Where the Light Goes'
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

More than a decade has passed since the last Matchbox Twenty album and fans may have been forgiven for thinking it was the end of the line. That’s what Matchbox Twenty was thinking, too. So fans can thank guitarist-keyboardist Kyle Cook for “Where the Light Goes,” the band’s 12-track return with new music since 2012, out this Friday. Cook floated the idea of giving fans who had waited through the pandemic a full album of fresh tunes. The reunited Matchbox Twenty has also lost some of the internal spikiness of the past, adding a more collaborative feel. Frontman Rob Thomas says, “Nobody’s precious anymore and nobody is quick to anger anymore."

After a year of long overdue Hollywood love, actor James Hong is still having his moment
  • By TERRY TANG - Associated Press

Look at James Hong, you will likely see the busiest 90-something in show biz. The last year for him has been a wild ride, from receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to hitting every award show for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Viewers will soon be able to hear him in the animated prequel series, “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” drops Tuesday on MAX. He pops up in an episode of the new Disney+ show, “American Born Chinese,” which premieres Wednesday. It’s as if the universe is trying to make up for all the racial discrimination the 94-year-old Asian American icon endured over the years.

In transition from HBO Max to Max, writer and director credits got lost
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

The streaming service Max may only be hours into its rollout, but it’s already under fire by Hollywood’s top guilds for the way it credits writers and directors. Instead of individually listing writers, directors and producers, the new Max format had lumped them all together. By Wednesday afternoon, the presidents of the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America West had issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning the “creator” credit. Warner Bros. Discovery responded with a statement saying it was an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max and that it will be corrected, but no timeline for the change has been given.

Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme

  • By DEEPTI HAJELA - Associated Press

Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. The sentence was handed down in federal court on Long Island on Wednesday. It came after the rapper pleaded guilty to a conspiracy drug charge that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. The rapper's legal name is Willie Maxwell. He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area. Maxwell rose to prominence with his single “Trap Queen" in 2015.

Movie review: Gerard Butler expands his set of skills in spy thriller 'Kandahar'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Our macho action movie auteurs are starting to reckon with the tragic situation in Afghanistan, which has fallen to the Taliban after the withdrawal of the United States in 2021. On the heels of “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” comes Ric Roman Waugh’s “Kandahar” starring Gerard Butler, a brutal …