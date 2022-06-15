0
'Blood Syndicate,' the 'bastard child of comics,' is reborn

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Blood Syndicate" is back, and Milestone Comics' most hardcore and at times controversial series is pulling no punches in its updated revival of a group of gang-affiliated people who gain various superpowers and form a rough-edged alliance in order to protect their neighborhood from criminals.

World-traveling Detroiter Jessica Nabongo shares journey in new memoir

  • Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — Forty-one countries away from hitting her goal of traveling to every country in the world by the age of 35 — and becoming the first Black woman to do it — Detroiter Jessica Nabongo was over it. Over the travel. Over the logistics. Over it all.

Schwindel's eephus pitch attracts Colbert's attention
Schwindel's eephus pitch attracts Colbert's attention

  • AP

Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert. The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday’s 18-4 loss at Yankee Stadium. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a homer to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a homer since Statcast began tracking in 2015. A clip was played during Monday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I’m no baseball player,” the host said, “and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”

Rapper Gunna proclaims innocence in message on social media

  • By KATE BRUMBACK - Associated Press

Rapper Gunna, who was arrested last month on a racketeering charge, said in a message posted on social media that 2022 has been one of the best years of his life, “despite this difficult situation.” The rapper, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, proclaimed his innocence in the message and said the picture that is being painted of him is “ugly and untrue.” One of his lawyers confirmed that the message was posted on Kitchens' behalf Tuesday, his birthday. He remains in jail on a racketeering charge.

Worries aside, poll finds most journalists would do it again
Worries aside, poll finds most journalists would do it again

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Journalists face harassment, fight against misinformation and are keenly aware of the American public's dim view of their profession. Yet a survey released on Tuesday found that most journalists love their jobs and would do it all again if they had the chance. The Pew Research Center surveyed nearly 12,000 journalists late last winter and released its findings on Tuesday. When asked to describe their industry, most journalists used negative words like struggling or stressful. They almost uniformly feel the public doesn't like them. But Pew's survey found that 77% of the journalists said that if they had the chance to do it all over, they'd still be in the news industry.

Chris Hemsworth finds a rich groove in 'Spiderhead'
Chris Hemsworth finds a rich groove in 'Spiderhead'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Director Joseph Kosinski's sci-fi prison thriller “Spiderhead" is in many wants the opposite of his “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s a talky, interior film made during the pandemic that will be streaming on Netflix this Friday, not filling IMAX screens. But chief among its quirky pleasures is Chris Hemsworth’s leading performance as the researcher who presides as a benevolent, ’80s-yacht-rock-dancing tyrant over the Spiderhead Penitentiary and Research Center. There he cheerfully conducts experiments in which he drugs prisoners to chemically raise or lower their moods, appetites and verbal acuity. The “Thor” actor's deft balancing act in “Spiderhead” showcases a range well beyond the MCU.

'Squid Game' adapted as non-fatal reality series for Netflix
'Squid Game' adapted as non-fatal reality series for Netflix

  • AP

A reality show inspired by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with less dire consequences for contestants. In the South Korean-produced drama, players’ lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,”  Netflix says the “worst fate" is going home without winning. The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for $4.56 million. They’ll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges to whittle the field down. The reality show version of “Squid Game” will be filmed in Britain and is seeking English-speaking players from any part of the world.

Julie Andrews at AFI honor: 'I've been the most lucky lady'
Julie Andrews at AFI honor: 'I've been the most lucky lady'

  • By MIKE CIDONI LENNOX - Associated Press

Julie Andrews has reflected on her life and career at the American Film Institute, which last week gave her its life achievement award. The Oscar winners says she's “been the most lucky lady” after her lengthy career in films like “Mary Poppins,” “The Sound of Music” and her upcoming voice acting in “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The ceremony included tributes from Andrews' co-stars from throughout her career, including Carol Burnett, Hector Elizondo and Steve Carell. Also celebrated was Andrews' 41-year marriage to director Blake Edwards. The ceremony airs Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on the cable network TNT.

K-pop supergroup BTS says it's making time for solo projects
K-pop supergroup BTS says it's making time for solo projects

  • By The The Associated Press

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the company behind the global superstars say they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group talked about their future in a video celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says they will still be working on projects as a group as well as individually and they are not taking a hiatus. The band members opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists as the band rose to international fame with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”