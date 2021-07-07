0
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Entertainment
AP

Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns

  • By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer's comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs.

+11
Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment
AP

Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the introduction of Spike Lee's jury, the premiere of Leos Carax's “Annette” and high hopes of shrugging off the pandem…

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: Enjoy some summer fun with these offbeat films

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Summer is officially in full swing, and it’s time to pack in as much summer fun as possible before the hazy and humid dog days of August roll in. And of course, “summer fun” also means watching movies when you need to beat the heat. Rather than suggest the well-worn favorites like “Jaws,” “I…

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Avengers spy finds her family in 'Black Widow'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backs…