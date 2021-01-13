The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Billionaire casino mogul and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson died Monday night at 87.
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for PBS resigned Tuesday after being caught describing President Donald Trump as “close to Hitler” in a right-wing sting operation.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will be a guest host on “Jeopardy!” during the offseason.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
An award-winning mother-daughter pageant drama tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 19.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
An award-winning mother-daughter pageant drama tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 19.
- By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he wants to start opening restaurants, theatres and offices by launching rapid testing sites in New York City and eventually other city centers throughout the state.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The White House reporter for Voice of America was abruptly pulled from her beat after trying to question Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following a speech he gave at the government agency this week.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Chadwick Boseman’s widow made a heartfelt speech when she accepted the late actor’s tribute at Monday’s Gotham Awards.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Walker, Texas doppelgÃ¤nger.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The late-night TV circuit was all atwitter Monday night after a slew of social media platforms took action against the president following last week's pro-Trump attack on the Capitol building.
NASHVILLE, Tenn--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2021--
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
The Ryan Coogler-produced Fred Hampton film “Judas and the Black Messiah” will have its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival before heading to HBO Max and theaters, programmers announced Tuesday.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Remy, the ratatouille, the fundraiser of all our dreams.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
With Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem reportedly being considered for movie roles as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, one name was on many people's minds: Debra Messing.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Howard Stern turned 67 on Tuesday and started his birthday doing what he did last year — agonizing over the Trump presidency.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Norris' manager says the “Walker, Texas Ranger” star was not present at last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 19, Billie Eilish is already looking back.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee’s daughter and son have been chosen as the Golden Globe ambassadors to assist with the awards ceremony.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former National Book Award nominees, Deesha Philyaw and Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, are among this year's finalists for the 17th annual Story Prize for short fiction.