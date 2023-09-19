0
Rapper Travis Scott is questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival in wave of lawsuits
  • By JUAN LOZANO - Associated Press

Rap superstar Travis Scott is being questioned in a deposition he's giving in connection with hundreds of lawsuits filed against him and others over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld festival. Two people with knowledge about the litigation say Scott was questioned in Houston on Monday during a deposition that could take several days to complete. This was the first time Scott was questioned by attorneys for those who have filed lawsuits since a crowd surge at his November 2021 concert killed 10 festivalgoers. Scott’s deposition comes as a judge earlier this year scheduled the first trial from the lawsuits for May 6, 2024.

Music Review: Rootsy harmonies and spiritual uplift from Buddy and Julie Miller on 'In the Throes'
  • STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Buddy and Julie Miller have been married for 40 years. Their new album, “In the Throes,” celebrates the melding of their distinctive voices. The 12-song set is filled with the Tennessee duo’s rootsy harmonies that bridge genres. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the Millers also shine singing solo, like when he takes “I’ll Never Live It Down” and she does “I’ve Been Around.” There’s a recurring spiritual strain, and on the ballad “I Love You,” the Millers harmonize about the permanent bond that is a happy marriage. “In the Throes” will be released Friday.

Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida delays openings

  • AP

It wasn’t an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show at Walt Disney World. The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening Monday morning of Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland. Disney World says in a statement that staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear. Wildlife officials say the bear was likely in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter.

Richard Linklater's movie 'Hit Man,' with Glen Powell, sells to Netflix for $20M
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The Toronto International Film Festival may be over but it’s biggest sale has just gone through. Netflix has acquired Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man,” starring Glen Powell, for $20 million. “Hit Man,” which Linklater and Powell co-wrote, stars the “Top Gun: Maverick” star as a New Orleans psychology professor who also works undercover posing as a hitman for the police in sting operations to catch would-be murders. The film, a comic, existential riff on the hit-man genre, was one of the breakout hits of TIFF, which concluded Sunday. It’s been speculated that studios and streamers stuck with strikes by writers and actors might be more eager to pick up finished films.

Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers strike
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Bill Maher has delayed returning to his HBO talk show during the ongoing strike by writers and actors, a decision following similar pauses in the past few days by “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Talk” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Maher last week said he would bring his show back into production, but on Monday says he’ll wait because talks are scheduled between producers and writers and actors. Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, said Sunday she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. Hours later CBS’ “The Talk” did the same.

Nihar Malaviya named as permanent CEO of Penguin Random House

  • AP

Bertelsmann has named Nihar Malaviya as permanent CEO of Penguin Random House, nine months after he was appointed the interim chief executive. Malaviya succeeded Markus Dohle, who departed weeks after a federal judge struck down Penguin Random House’s attempted merger with Simon & Schuster, a deal Dohle had pushed for. Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher, has been undergoing a company-wide reorganization in 2023, with numerous senior editors either laid off or departing under a voluntary retirement plan. Malaviya, 48, joined Bertelsmann in 2001, and had served in a variety of positions before becoming CEO.

AI is no match for humanity's strength in this new Latino sci-fi film

  • Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

One afternoon, Tita (Laura Patalano), an elderly fieldworker who works picking strawberries, opens her front door. An artificial intelligence humanoid (Nico Greetham) is at the door, its eyes gleaming with an adjusting camera. Tita analyzes the futuristic invention before letting it in.

Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
  • By KATHY McCORMACK and PATRICK WHITTLE - Associated Press

Marilyn Manson has been sentenced to community service and a fine after pleading no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. The 54-year-old rocker wanted to appear via video for his hearing on the misdemeanor charge, but the judge required him to be in the courtroom Monday in Laconia, about 30 miles north of the state capital of Concord.  Manson's legal name is Brian Warner. He was originally charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. Prosecutors agreed to drop the the other charge, which alleged that he spit on the videographer.