The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 move “School of Rock” with Jack Black was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle along a Chicago street early Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lois Ehlert, whose cut-and-paste shapes and vibrant hues in books including “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” put her among the most popular illustrators of books for preschoolers of the late 20th century, has died. She was 86.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91.
NEW YORK (AP) — 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91, family says.
Kevin Clark, ‘School of Rock’ actor and drummer, killed riding bicycle in Chicago, according to cops and bandmate
- Clare Proctor Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in “School of Rock,” died after running a red light and being hit by a car as he crossed a street in the Avondale neighborhood early Wednesday, according to Chicago police and a member of Clark’s band.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
A painfully awkward sexual encounter. An impromptu road trip. A tested friendship. No, the outlines of Natalie Morales' “Plan B" aren't revolutionary. This is the tried and true framework of the high-school comedy. But teen comedies, almost as a rule, are made by their leads. And with Kuhoo …
MIAMI (AP) — Attorney and Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz is suing Netflix for $80 million over his portrayal in the streaming service's “Filthy Rich” series about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — The Cambridge University library and London’s Science Museum said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearanc…
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
The Met Gala should be so lucky.
- Associated Press
-
MIAMI (AP) — One of the world’s top electronic music festivals is returning to downtown Miami next year with the blessing of neighbors who have complained about the event in the past.
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of HBO Max's “Friends” reunion special, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters' lives would be like today.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
A solid follow-up to the unnervingly tense 2018 original, "A Quiet Place Part II" places viewers back inside the post-apocalyptic world where the rules are simple: make a noise, and you die.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ariana Grande has risen to the challenge of our pics-or-it-didn't-happen culture: The newlywed just shared photos of her intimate at-home wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, along with a few new details from the big day.
‘Friends: The Reunion’ review: Always stuck in second gear, the reunion is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we alw…
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The long-awaited 74th annual Tony Awards were finally announced Wednesday morning by the Broadway League: They will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26.
- By The Associated Press
-
Defending national champion Alabama’s game at Florida is scheduled to kickoff the Southeastern Conference’s game of the week slate on CBS on Sept. 15.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Kelly Macdonald recently got a taste of what it feels like to have reached a new level of fame.
- Noah Feit The State (Columbia, S.C.) (TNS)
-
Samuel E. Wright, a Camden, South Carolina, native turned actor on stage and screen, has died.
- Bill Addison Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid an…
- Nancy Dillon New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Brad Pitt has won 50-50 joint legal and physical custody of his five minor children with Angelina Jolie after a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife behind closed doors.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
John Cena, the most recent addition to the "Fast and Furious" film family, apologized to China on Tuesday for referring to Taiwan as a country — implying it was independent of China — in a recent interview promoting the international release of Universal Studios' "F9."