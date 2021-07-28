0
0
0
0
0

+2
Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off Martin Shkreli's court debt
Entertainment
AP

Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off Martin Shkreli's court debt

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli after his securities fraud conviction was sold Tuesday for an undisclosed sum, though prosecutors say it was enough to fully satisfy the rest of what he owed on a $7.4 million forfeiture order he faced after his 201…

Entertainment
AP

What to stream: More to pursue after 'The Pursuit of Love'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

English actress Emily Mortimer has been a screen staple since her film debut in “The Ghost and the Darkness” opposite Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas in 1996. She’s as at home in period pieces like “Elizabeth” as she is in contemporary films like “Lars and the Real Girl” (among many more). Mo…

+6
Review: Emily Blunt transcends overstuffed ‘Jungle Cruise’
Entertainment
AP

Review: Emily Blunt transcends overstuffed ‘Jungle Cruise’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Remember lighthearted throwback adventure movies? “The Mummy”? “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”? “Pirates of the Caribbean”? The first one, at least? How about the classic romantic banter of a handsome but wholly mismatched pair in “Romancing the Stone” or “The African Queen”?

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: 'Jungle Cruise' is a disjointed joyride

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working the way it’s intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, “Jungle Cruise.” Di…