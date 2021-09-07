- By The Associated Press
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Movies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Remi Wolf got through the pandemic in 2020 the same way so many others did: by walling herself in her apartment and commiserating with her dog.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Not long ago, “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke told the Los Angeles Times, “We usually start with depth of character and psychological truth, then political or societal commentary, and then we go to shocking, bananas moments.”
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The story in "Dune" is set in motion by an ambitious, unwieldy and ill-advised transfer of power — an undertaking that extracts a terrible cost and seems doomed to end in frustration and defeat. Something similar might be said of the previous major attempts to wrest Frank Herbert's 1965 lite…
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
If you believe in calendars, summer is almost over. But if you believe in yacht rock, summer is never over.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Fresh on the heels of the latest Marvel movie's theatrical release, the long-awaited standalone feature of a different MCU character tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 14.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music songwriter Paul Overstreet is hosting a concert this week to benefit victims of Tennessee flooding last month in Waverly County.
- Kelly Gilblom and Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the first Marvel film featuring an Asian actor as the star, dominated the weekend box office with an all-time record for a film opening over Labor Day.
- Ben Poston - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kate Quigley said she was doing "OK" after being hospitalized Saturday following the reported overdose deaths of three others in the Venice neighborhood — including comedian Fuquan Johnson.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ANDREW DALTON
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael K. Williams, who as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little on “The Wire” created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades, died Monday.
- AP
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stand-up comedian Fuquan Johnson was among three people who died of a suspected overdose at a Los Angeles party, authorities said Monday.
- AP
PARIS (AP) — French New Wave actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died, according to his lawyer's office.
- AP
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — An exhibit about blues legends and juke joints is opening soon in Mississippi, and it's designed to appeal to the eyes, hands and ears.
- AP
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese social media platform Weibo banned a fan club of popular South Korean K-pop band BTS from posting for 60 days, saying it had raised funds illegally, days after photographs of a customized airplane funded by the fan club were posted online.
- By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a car carrying Japanese entertainment icon Takeshi Kitano with a pickax, though nobody was injured, according to media reports.
- Kelly Gilblom and Christopher Palmeri - Bloomberg News (TNS)
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Three years ago, in private and surrounded by family, Stanley Tucci fought back — and won — against cancer.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died Sunday morning, less than a year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.
- By JASON BRACELIN - Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The last scene of his life unfolds in 12 grainy seconds.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — Singer Sarah Harding of the British pop group Girls Aloud has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday. She was 39.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film actor Ron Jeremy leveraged the novelty of his celebrity to meet and often isolate women who he raped and sexually assaulted, using the same tactics for years, according to grand jury testimony from 21 women that was unsealed Saturday.