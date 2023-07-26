0
Travel, nature, history, imagination infuse new wallpapers that help rooms tell stories

  • By KIM COOK - Associated Press

Wallpaper is back in fashion in decor, and often tells a story. The latest designs are statement makers, ranging from the fun and fantastical to the contemplative and scientific. Many combine art and narrative, going way beyond your nice stripe or simple floral. One example is Christian Lacroix's baroque “Novafrica Sunset.” It's a kind of fever dream jungle with tangerine sky, foliage clouds, glimpses of fauna, hyper-colored blooms and silk-ribbon-wrapped tree trunks. Katie Deedy of Grow House Grow has a wallpaper called “Ode to the Unhasty,” which depicts slow things, such as sloths, snails, manatees and slow-growing bristlecone pines.

Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'
Actor Marla Gibbs, 92, will tell her life story in the memoir 'It's Never Too Late'

  • AP

Marla Gibbs waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on “The Jeffersons” and “227” among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories. The memoir will come out in fall 2024. The 92-year-old Gibbs is calling the book “It’s Never Too Late,” in which she traces her rise from Chicago’s South Side to long-term success in Hollywood.  Gibbs’ other credits include the films “The Visit” and “Meteor Man” and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Vermont-based Phish to play 2 shows to benefit flood recovery efforts

  • AP

Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. The band says 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. The band says the Fund “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits” recovering from the aftermath of the floods. Phish has been on tour and watched the devastation from afar.

From stroke to 5-night stand, Lucinda Williams pledges, 'I can still sing'

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — She just published a well-received memoir, put out one of the best albums of her 45-year career and lined up tour dates through next spring — including an unprecedented five-night stand in what she called "another hometown," Minneapolis.

Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.

ESPN considers adding sports leagues as partners as it transitions from cable to digital

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro says the network could take on a sports league as a minority partner as the network continues its transition from a cable channel to a digital company. Pitaro made those comments during a seminar on Sunday. Pitaro declined to say which leagues have been in talks with him and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger, but he said there has “been a healthy level of interest.” Pitaro says it's a question of when, not if, ESPN will roll out a direct-to-consumer product that would allow viewers to watch programming from the network's main channels without a cable subscription.

Michael K. Williams' nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor's death

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the death of actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor's nephew urged compassion for the defendant. Carlos Macci was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams. Macci benefited from words spoken on his behalf by Williams' nephew as well as a sentencing letter in which a co-creator of HBO's “The Wire” urged leniency, saying Williams himself “would fight for Mr. Macci.”