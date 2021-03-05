0
Old vs. new school: the best rap album debate at the Grammys
Old vs. new school: the best rap album debate at the Grammys

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have blazed the Billboard charts, but Grammy voters gave the young hip-hop stars the cold shoulder in the best rap album category, instead, surprisingly nominating the genre’s more matured voices like Nas and Jay Electronica.

+8
Review: An updated 'Coming 2 America' for a #MeToo world
Review: An updated 'Coming 2 America' for a #MeToo world

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer

Once upon a time, dear children, before you were born, they made a fairytale movie about a kingdom called Zamunda. “Coming to America,” starring Eddie Murphy at the height of his popularity and charisma, became a huge hit and a cult classic.

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.

Elusive artist Banksy confirms he's behind prison artwork

LONDON (AP) — Banksy appears to have thrown his support behind a campaign to turn a former prison in the English town of Reading into an arts venue, a town spokesman said on Thursday, after the street artist confirmed that artwork that appeared on a red brick wall of the prison was of his making.

