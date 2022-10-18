0
Semafor news site makes its debut intent on reinventing news

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

The media organization Semafor launches Tuesday with no less an ambition than reinventing the news story. The much-publicized news site is the brainchild of Ben Smith, former media columnist at The New York Times, and Justin Smith, ex-executive at Bloomberg Media. Semafor says it plans to structure stories to make clear what is news, and what is analysis or opinion. Besides its website, Semafor will also offer eight newsletters, and has begun an events business. The site has a distinctive yellow backdrop, and is available for free at launch. Founders say that the ultimate goal, however, is a subscription model.

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions
Sports
AP

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for LIV Golf this past summer.

Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal
Ap
AP

Igor Levit back on road but post-pandemic far from normal

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Igor Levit arrives at Carnegie Hall changed by the pandemic. Emotional insecurity caused by the pandemic plus the war, energy crisis and climate change are making him cherish moments before an audience. His stop in New York on Tuesday is part of a quick U.S. tour that takes him to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and Clayton State University in Morrow, Georgia, on Sunday. His new recording “Tristan” was released by Sony Classical on Sept. 9 and his book “House Concert,” written with Florian Zinnecker, is being published in English by Polity in January.

Ap
AP

Kanye West’s business partners were backing away even before rapper's plan to buy Parler

  • August Brown and Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

After one of the ugliest months of his career, Kanye West’s long list of business partners again face a choice — stick with him, knowing at any moment he could launch into a hateful tirade against anyone from his soon-to-be-ex-wife’s new boyfriend to Jewish people at large — or finally cut t…

Ap
AP

Why are 'Real Housewives'' biggest fans booing one of its stars?

  • Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

With her signature shaggy hair, cosmetically enhanced lips and willingness to "own it, baby!," Lisa Rinna was for years a fan favorite on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the long-running reality soap that is one of Bravo's most-watched programs.

NBC News student seminar highlights unusual education effort
Ap
AP

NBC News student seminar highlights unusual education effort

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

For a news organization, NBC is leaning aggressively into education. The company is making its leaders available to students this week for a one-day digital seminar on how to succeed in the news business. It's part of NBCU Academy, a nearly two-year-old education initiative that includes jobs, journalism training videos and partnerships with some 45 colleges and university. The effort is designed primarily, although not exclusively, at helping students from a diverse background get started in journalism. More than two years ago, NBC Universal News Group chairman Cesar Conde set a goal of having a workforce that's at least half women and half people of color.

Ap
AP

Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dead at 56

  • Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died at age 56, according to a close friend. Jackie Bogenberger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Schank had been battling cancer in recent months. “American Movie” won best documentary at the Sundance Film Festival and became a cult favorite over the years. The 1999 documentary chronicles the making of the short horror film “Coven” by independent filmmaker Mark Borchart. Schank was Borchart’s best friend, helped him film “Coven,” and was a prominent part of the movie, including composing its music.

Ap
AP

Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — Barry Manilow never met Elvis Presley. But the two are forever linked by the theater Elvis made famous and where Manilow is on schedule to break the King’s record for total performances.

Ap
AP

Review: 'Magpie Murders' has everything you want in a British mystery

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Before the streaming warriors mined the world for content, British television made its way into the American living room almost exclusively by way of PBS and its affiliates. "Masterpiece Theater" was the network's home for literary adaptations and classy historical dramas, and "Mystery!" the…