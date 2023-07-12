- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There's a new host in the "Top Chef" kitchen and it's a former cheftestant-turned-champion.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Unionized Hollywood actors on the verge of a strike have agreed to allow a last-minute intervention from federal mediators. The actors’ union said in a statement that it is committed to exhausting every opportunity to make a deal with studios and streaming services before their contract expires late Wednesday. But it says they are not confident studios have any intention of reaching an agreement and avoiding a strike. The group representing the studios in the negotiations declined comment. If no deal is reached the actors could join already striking screenwriters in a work walkout that would grind Hollywood production to a halt.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
HBO could dominate Wednesday’s Emmy nominations, but the Hollywood writers’ strike and the possibility that actors could join them have cast a cloud over the proceedings. HBO’s “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” are all likely to get nominations across the major drama categories when they’re announced Wednesday morning. Comedy contenders include “Ted Lasso,” “The Bear,” “Abbot Elementary” and “Barry.” But the writers’ strike now in its 10th week could threaten the planned September Emmys ceremony. And the contract for unionized actors expires just hours after the nominations are announced, meaning another strike could break out and limit stars’ participation in the ceremony.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Dog the Bounty Hunter delivered a string of homophobic comments during an interview Tuesday with online Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera.
- The Associated Press
Ticketmaster abruptly postponed ticket sales for six of Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in France on Tuesday. An explanation wasn’t immediately clear, but in posts on Ticketmaster’s French Twitter several hours after the pause began, the ticket seller cited a problem with a third-party provider. Ticketmaster maintained that tickets to the France shows are still available and that the provider was “working to resolve this matter as soon as possible.” Tuesday’s chaos arrives after the spectacular breakdown seen last November during Ticketmaster’s sale of “Eras” tour tickets in the U.S. — when Ticketmaster’s site crashed during a presale event for Swift’s stadium tour and thousands of people lost tickets after waiting for hours in an online queue.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Colleen Ballinger's live comedy shows have been canceled amid a new wave of allegations of inappropriate behavior with underage fans.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are growing their family: The latest addition is a baby girl.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
A legal dispute involving Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues to intensify, as new court documents detail Pitt’s alleged misconduct regarding a French estate and winery which the actors previously co-owned.
- AP
Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports. The company controls 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says sales of Padres games in San Diego are “well into the five figures" and adds “we have backstopped clubs to make sure that that there isn’t some unforeseen alteration in their revenue."
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
There's not really a plot in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" but there sure are a lot of plot-lets.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears is finally ready to share her story, years after her conservatorship came to an end in 2021.
- AP
Michigan jury finds handwritten document found in singer Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will.
- By ED WHITE - Associated Press
Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin. Lawyers for two of her sons urged jurors to declare a 2014 document as valid. They say it makes no difference that the papers were found in a couch in Franklin's living room, months after she died. Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, did not leave behind a formal, typewritten will when she died in 2018 at age 76. But two documents, with scribbles and hard-to-decipher passages, suddenly emerged in 2019 when a niece was scouring the home for records. Another son believes an earlier 2010 will should control the estate.
- Greg Braxton and Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Her message was cheerful and comforting: “PEOPLE!!! I got you!”
- Peter Dobrin - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — At the keyboard as in life, Peter Nero had an exquisite sense of timing. He came along in Philadelphia in the 1970s, and, with his curious blend of superb musicianship and programming high jinx, he quickly made the Philly Pops essential listening for a large slice of the city’…
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — For more than a decade, Rene Contreras has had his finger on the pulse of rising musical talent in Southern California and beyond.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hayley Atwell, who stars in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,” is speaking out about rumors of a secret romance with Tom Cruise.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
In December, Paramount Pictures released an enthralling behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming big-budget release "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" detailing a high-stakes stunt.
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a 20-foot wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month. The two ancient creatures will be sold July 26 at Sotheby's. A pteranodon, a huge bird-like animal that lived about 85 million years ago, is expected to go for between $4 million to $6 million. It was discovered in Kansas in 2002. The other creature is a plesiosaur, an 11-foot marine reptile of the type that is thought to have inspired the legend of the Loch Ness monster. Its estimated auction price is $600,000 to $800,000. Sotheby’s broke ground by selling a T. rex named Sue in 1997.
- Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach Country Music Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 26-28, 2024.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Move over, Bowser and Peaches, there's another movie character here to steal your 1980s power-ballad glory.
- By The Associated Press
US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts. Week ending July 9, 2023
- By The Associated Press
Apple TV app - Top Movies. Week ending July 9/2023