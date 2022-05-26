0
John C. Reilly loves the Lakers, Dr. Buss and LA — just not West LA

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — John C. Reilly does not like the Westside. He felt this aversion deep in his bones from the moment he moved to Los Angeles from Chicago some 30-odd years ago. Venturing into Santa Monica one day, Reilly took inventory of the ostentatious wealth surrounding him and felt complete…

Review: Baz Luhrmann's unruly 'Elvis' shakes up the Cannes Film Festival

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

CANNES, France — Elvis Presley famously never got the overseas touring career he deserved. He played only three venues outside the U.S., all of them in Canada in 1957, well before reaching peak superstardom. Instead of going international, he remained a fixture of the International Hotel in …

Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a gaffer

  • Karen Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — To set the mood of a scene in a movie, TV show or video, filmmakers give the audience plenty of nonverbal clues — in the locale, the props, the soundtrack, even the camera angles. But one important and often subtle signal is sent through the way the scene is lighted, which ofte…

Explaining Hollywood: Your child wants to act. What do you need to know?

  • Jon Healey - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The acting bug can bite at any age, but when it bites one of your kids, you might soon find yourself trying to navigate strange and potentially treacherous waters as you schlep your child to endless auditions, the occasional callback and, if your child is one of the chosen few,…

These TV shows and events have been pulled in the wake of Texas school shooting

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Entertainment events — including the airing of TV shows — have been postponed or canceled out of respect for the victims of Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a teenage gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two adults in a single classroom.

'We missed the shot': 'This Is Us' boss breaks down that deceptively simple finale

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It's a couple of days into filming the final episode of "This Is Us" — the present-day scenes, anyway — and the show is at its home base on the Paramount Studios lot in Los Angeles. Just outside Stage 30, which houses the interior of the swanky home Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartle…

Movie review: 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' a hilarious, heartfelt outing with Belcher family

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

The long-running, award-winning Fox animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” created by Loren Bouchard, is an unassuming Hollywood success story. Built in the same mold as the “The Simpsons” and “King of the Hill,” it’s no surprise that this irreverent, whip-smart and family-oriented animated comedy…