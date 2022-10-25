Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two of the women began shouting ‘Cover climate now’ while the Texas Republican was talking. He briefly paused and continued talking, even as the women kept shouting. When he was done, host Whoopi Goldberg said the women have ‘got to go’ as they were ejected. A few minutes later, another women shouted out something that was bleeped out of the broadcast. Host Ana Navarro later apologized to Cruz for the outburst.