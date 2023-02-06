0
0
0
0
0

Grammys Moments: A rap tribute for the ages, Beyoncé triumph
Ap
AP

Grammys Moments: A rap tribute for the ages, Beyoncé triumph

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

For almost as long as the 50 years of history celebrated on Sunday's Grammy awards, rap artists have had an uncomfortable relationship with the music's biggest institution. Certainly the Grammys hope that 2023 represents a turning point. The 15-minute Questlove-curated history lesson was a blast and offered some overdue attention. DJ Khaled's performance of “God Did” featured a memorable performance by Jay-Z. Dr. Dre was given an innovator's award named for him. Other standout Grammy moments: Beyoncé’s haul of awards, Harry Styles' style, a breezy performance by show host Trevor Noah, and a surprise song of the year win for Bonnie Raitt.

Ap
AP

Kendrick Lamar wins best rap album at 2023 Grammys

  • Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — To no one’s surprise, Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” was named best rap album at the 2023 Grammys. It’s his third nomination and win in the category, following victories for “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “DAMN.” in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Ap
AP

Nézet-Séguin extends Philadelpha Orchestra term through '30

  • AP

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s contract with the Philadelphia Orchestra was extended on Sunday through 2030, and his title was upgraded to music and artistic director. The 47-year-old Canadian was hired in 2010 as music director starting with the 2012-13 season. He was given a five-year extension in 2015 through 2021-22 that was extended a year later through 2025-26. At the time, he agreed to become the Metropolitan Opera’s music director, a role he still holds. Nézet-Séguin has hired 23 musicians as the Phildelphia Orchestra’s music director. The orchestra is known for the lengthy director terms of Leopold Stokowski, Eugene Ormandy and Riccardo Muti.

Ap
AP

Brandi Carlile thanks ‘everybody in Seattle’ after winning rock Grammys

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

By now, Brandi Carlile has established herself as a perennial Grammy contender, thanks to an immaculate midcareer run that’s seen the Washington folk-rocker hit new gears as a vocalist, songwriter and an eager collaborator with a genuine spirit. As Carlile’s transcended from a theater-packin…

Ap
AP

Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange robe by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her outer look to reveal a busty sequin gown. Earlier, Doja Cat rocked a shiny, skintight Atelier Versace look. Her Paris Fashion Week look in red and adorned from head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals won't soon be forgotten. There were golden crowns (Matt B), glittery mouth bling (Alligator Jesus) and epic tattoos (Alisha Gaddis). And just about every hue on the color wheel was represented.

Ap
AP

The best looks from the 2023 Grammys

  • Maane Khatchatourian - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Music’s biggest night returned to Los Angeles on Sunday, and along with it, one of Hollywood’s grandest red carpets.

List of Grammy winners in top categories
Ap
AP

List of Grammy winners in top categories

  • By The Associated Press

Beyoncé extends her reign as most awarded female artist of all time and most awarded vocalist with a win early Sunday at the Grammys for best dance/electronic recording. In the pre-show, "Encanto” won for best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media. Several of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, are in the running for the night’s top honors  — Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. Adele joins them in the record of the year competition. Trevor Noah will host beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.

Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy gala
Ap
AP

Cardi B pays homage to Kallman, Greenwald at pre-Grammy gala

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Cardi B paid homage to Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in a pre-Grammy event. The rapper gave high praise to both Greenwald and Kallman who were honored with the  2023 Industry Icons Award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular event – which was held the night before the Grammy Awards – returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic. In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. Kevin Costner kicked off the multi-hour event with speech about his relationship with Davis and the late Whitney Houston.