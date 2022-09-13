Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, an ageless stalwart of the industry who won an Emmy as a first-time nominee at the age of 66, relished in her victory by singing powerful lyrics about being an “Endangered Species.” She implored others to never give up on themselves no matter how long it takes to be seen. Ralph took home television’s highest honor Monday night for best supporting actress in a comedy for her role as Barbara Howard, a beloved, matriarchal Kindergarten teacher on “Abbott Elementary,” the ABC mockumentary sitcom about high-spirited teachers in a woefully underfunded Philadelphia public school.