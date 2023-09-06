0
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage, 2 daughters
  • AP

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday in Florida court. The court filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They had a daughter in 2020 and another last year. Jonas is seeking joint custody according to the divorce documents.

Diddy to receive Global Icon award, perform at 2023 MTV VMAs

  • Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — MTV will honor Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Global Icon award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the network announced Tuesday.

Disney, Spectrum direct customers to other TV services as dispute keeping ESPN off air continues
  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter's case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.

With 1975's spooky, synthy 'Dream Weaver,' Gary Wright 'saw the future'

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It says something about Gary Wright's "Dream Weaver" — about its eerie atmosphere and its immersive sensuality — that the song both inspired Wes Craven to create "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and soundtracked the stirring of Mike Myers' loins as he beholds Tia Carrere in a scene …

The films coming to theaters and streaming soon, from 'Dumb Money' to 'The Hunger Games'
The films coming to theaters and streaming soon, from 'Dumb Money' to 'The Hunger Games'

  • By The Associated Press

Fall is coming, and so are the movies. OK, not all the movies. Some of them, like “Dune: Part Two,” have been postponed until next year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But most of the film calendar has stayed intact — for now. Just like summer, there are plenty of sequels and prequels on the way. A second “Nun,” a third “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” a fourth “Expendables” and a 10th “Saw.” But many of the most anticipated titles are awards contenders, historical epics and festival hits.

Fall movie preview: Uneasy season thanks to Hollywood halt

  • Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)

The fall movie season looked a little more robust before Warner Bros. Pictures pushed back the release of director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune Part Two" from Nov. 3 to March 15 so its star-packed cast could promote the big-budget film in the weeks leading up to it.

Book Review: 'Reading Jane: A Daughter's Memoir,' by Susannah Kennedy
  • By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press

Susannah Kennedy is left reeling when her mother Jane shockingly decides to take her own life, despite being a healthy 75 years. Kennedy's left with innumerable questions that are answered in part by 45 years worth of diaries. The diaries also contain some surprising secrets. Kennedy's elegantly written memoir "Reading Jane: A Daughter’s Memoir" opens a window into the complicated relationships that can exist between mothers and daughters, especially when the mother is a narcissistic single parent. The diaries that the former journalist-turned-anthropologist reads over a year bring Kennedy closer to her mother, and more sympathetic to her past.