Entertainment
AP

What to stream: Enjoy some summer fun with these offbeat films

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Summer is officially in full swing, and it’s time to pack in as much summer fun as possible before the hazy and humid dog days of August roll in. And of course, “summer fun” also means watching movies when you need to beat the heat. Rather than suggest the well-worn favorites like “Jaws,” “I…

Entertainment
AP

Movie review: Avengers spy finds her family in 'Black Widow'

  • Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)

Ever since Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), better known as Black Widow, kicked-boxed her way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been clamoring for a standalone movie, and for good reason. She’s astonishingly lethal but also incredibly human, with a dark and mysterious backs…