Seth Rogen doesn't want you to like him this time. Really

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Despite his long-established reputation of playing put-upon nice guys, Seth Rogen wants to make it clear: He does not want you to like him this time. He doesn't even like him this time.

Emmys 2022: All you need to know about the limited series races

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — I was just starting to watch "The Last Movie Stars," the extraordinary documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, the greatest power couple in Hollywood history, when I saw the briefest, blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of the second season of HBO Max's "The White Lotus…

Long-hidden synagogue mural gets rehabbed, relocated

  • By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press

A mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in a Vermont synagogue more than 100 years ago has been painstakingly restored and moved. It was hidden behind a wall for years, and experts say it is a rare piece of art. The colorful triptych was painted by sign painter Ben Zion Black in 1910. It is now known as the “Lost Mural." Experts say it's a rare representation of art that graced wooden synagogues in Europe that were largely destroyed during the Holocaust. About $1 million was raised for the project. The renewed mural was unveiled this summer. Tours are ongoing.

Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO - AP Retail Writer

Walmart says it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company’s streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the retailer's shipping subscription service. The move is part efforts by the nation’s largest retailer to better compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks. Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports. The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month.

Review: Detective solves murder of a legendary Chicago cop

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Long Gone,” a member of a legendary team of Chicago police detectives known as the Fantastic Four is shot dead in his bed. Unsurprisingly, the victim made a lot of enemies over the years, so there is no shortage of suspects. However, Detective Annalisa’s investigation soon threatens to uncover dark secrets the four have kept buried for years. So the surviving Fantastic Three attempt to discredit her by framing her for assault and murder. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says author Joanna Schaffhausen vividly portrays her complex characters and skillfully spins her twist-filled tale to a slam-bang conclusion.

Review: Man Ray muse Kiki de Montparnasse takes center stage

  • By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press

This year a picture of her naked back sold for $12.4 million, the highest price ever paid for a photograph at auction. Her name was Alice Prin, but she was better known in bohemian Paris in the 1920s as Kiki de Montparnasse. Cultural historian Mark Braude has written a new biography of the woman best known today as the muse of the American surrealist artist Man Ray. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says the book is a riveting addition to the history of modern art. Published by W.W. Norton, “Kiki Man Ray” will be released on Tuesday.

Massachusetts art museum workers schedule 1-day strike

  • AP

Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The workers at the museum known as MASS MoCA said Monday they have scheduled a strike and picket outside the museum from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The union, affiliated with the United Auto Workers Local 2110, represents about 100 full- and part-time workers, including curators, educators and professional staff. The museum will remain open during the one-day strike. A museum spokesperson said news of the strike was disappointing given that contract negotiations have been going well.