0
0
0
0
0

+5
Wendy Williams subject of juicy new biopic and a documentary
Entertainment
AP

Wendy Williams subject of juicy new biopic and a documentary

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — From breakups to pregnancies to lawsuits, Wendy Williams has made a career out of deep dives into celebrity gossip. It helped her to gain a following in radio and now she spends a good 25 minutes during her talk show, “ The Wendy Williams Show,” devoted to the latest rumors, …

Entertainment
AP

24 must see movies from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival

  • Los Angeles Times Staff Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The Sundance Film Festival is going virtual for the first time and the good news is that makes the preeminent showcase for independent film in the U.S. more accessible than ever. But even with a smaller-than-usual lineup, there is still a lot of titles to sort through over the seven-day (Jan…