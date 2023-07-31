0
0
0
0
0

Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer who had international success
Ap
AP

Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee, Hong Kong singer who had international success

  • By KANIS LEUNG - Associated Press

Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects at her funeral in Hong Kong. Family, friends and supporters were expected at the funeral Monday after Lee died July 5 at age 48. She was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song “Do You Want My Love” climbed high on Billboard’s dance chart. She sang “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the Oscars. She also was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan,” and sang the Mandarin version of its theme song “Reflection.”

10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?
Ap
AP

10 people died at the Astroworld music festival two years ago. What happens now?

  • By LEAH WILLINGHAM and KEN MILLER - Associated Press

Nearly two years after 10 people were crushed to death during the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, no charges have been filed despite at least some people, including workers, expressing safety concerns about the event. Harris County prosecutors have said the circumstances of the deaths eliminate counts such as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, limiting them to child endangerment for the very youngest of the victims. University of Houston criminal law professor Sandra Guerra Thompson said it is difficult to determine precisely who caused the deaths at such a large event.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: