Entertainment
AP

Review: Marriage is scary in horror tale 'Things Heard & Seen'

  • Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

A Manhattan couple moves to a farm community in upstate New York in "Things Heard & Seen," and when an acquaintance reminds them they're in Headless Horseman country, it's not surprising that those things heard and seen aren't going to be puppy dogs and rainbows.