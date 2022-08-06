The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Former child star Jennette McCurdy pulled back the curtain on her frustrating and unsettling experiences working for an allegedly inappropriate man at Nickelodeon whom she refers to only as "the Creator" in her forthcoming memoir.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
He couldn’t keep up.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche, the Emmy-nominated actor known for "Gracie's Choice" and "Vanished," reportedly has been hospitalized after she crashed her car and caused a home to catch fire in Mar Vista on Friday.
- By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press
-
Calvin Harris’ last star-studded funk album in 2017 sported several hits but left listeners wanting more. Now, the DJ from the UK has delivered a second volume, titled “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” featuring even more tracks with even more big names, but The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says bigger doesn’t always mean better. Doyle says most of the tracks are smooth celebrations of youth perfect for playing on on a summer drive around town with the top down. Most of them, that is, with maybe a few exceptions. “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2” is out Friday.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”
Star of queer slasher ‘They/Them’ says confidence on his queerness led him to land role in new Kevin Bacon film
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Darwin Del Fabro is all about queer power.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grammy and Oscar winner John Legend says he and Kanye West have made amends after their public falling-out but that they're not as close as they once were.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Ron Howard, good ol' Ron Howard, is back in sturdy form with "Thirteen Lives," a tense, nervy procedural thriller based on the 2018 incident in which a youth soccer team and its coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand while the world watched on breathlessly from afar.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
No one knows where luck comes from, because luck doesn't come from anywhere, and attempting to identify its source is like asking where happiness is made or why is there love.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
It's a credit to 1987's original "Predator" that 35 years later, we're still dealing with "Predator" movies at all. Since that musclebound, Schwarzenegger-kissed piece of '80s action excellence, there have been three follow-ups and two crossover "Alien vs. Predator" entries, and you'd be har…
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
One of Machine Gun Kelly’s tour buses was defaced with a homophobic slur and a vulgar drawing in Nebraska on Thursday — but the rap rocker said that whoever did it missed the mark.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
Anyone thinking about tuning into "The Sandman" without prior knowledge of the source material may want to pick up a comic or two first.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
James Franco is working his way back into the spotlight.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Oops, they did it again. Another high-profile pop star sang an offensive lyric that brought backlash.
Blockbuster movies are back — but theater attendance isn’t. See data dragging down a cinema comeback
- Chris Dobstaff - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans were forced to give up some of their favorite creature comforts as mandatory stay-at-home orders went into effect across the country. The movie industry was hit especially hard, as both major chains and small independent theaters were forced …
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include music from the union of The Roots’ Black Thought and super-producer Danger Mouse, a PBS “Frontline” investigation into women’s rights in Afghanistan a year after the U.S. withdrawal and Jamie Foxx playing a vampire hunter in “Day Shift.” And “Five Days at Memorial” dramatizes the torment that 2005′s Hurricane Katrina visited on a New Orleans hospital, including the loss of life that led to criminal charges. Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones are among the cast members in the limited series on Apple TV+.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
AMC Networks, known for "The Walking Dead" and the critically acclaimed "Better Call Saul," has named Christina Spade as its new chief executive, taking over for the New York entertainment company's interim head, Matt Blank.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Beavis and Butt-Head'
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
After a failed attempt at a film adaptation, writer Neil Gaiman has shepherded his comic book epic "The Sandman," a stew pot of invented and borrowed mythological characters, into a highly satisfying 10-episode Netflix series. "The great stories will always return to their original forms," G…