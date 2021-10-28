- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
John Waters hasn't directed a feature film since 2004's "A Dirty Shame," but his influence can be found in everything from "Jackass" to "RuPaul's Drag Race."
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Tom Putnam is originally from Oregon, but he's a Detroit filmmaker.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The latest film from comedian, actor and director Bobcat Goldthwait is a documentary called “Joy Ride,” which follows him and fellow comic Dana Gould on the road together, traveling from gig to gig. “Part of it was just the idea of filming it, because you do so many shows on the road and oft…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
We don't need to slap some highfalutin label like "Renaissance Man" on Steve Earle.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Impeachment" has finally delved into the Hillary of it all.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Connor Sheets - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As detectives were serving a third search warrant on the set of the film "Rust" late Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office provided the Los Angeles Times with an exclusive update on the investigation of the on-set shooting last week in New Mexico that left one crew member…
'Rust' tragedy shines harsh light on economics of low-budget movies: 'We can't keep grinding people down'
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For consumers, today's entertainment landscape can look like a kind of digital nirvana, an endless all-you-can-eat buffet in which every form of diversion imaginable is just a click away.
- AP
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Piano man Billy Joel visited “The Howard Stern Show,” where the two natives of Long Island, New York, sang their praise for the 1960s rock band Cream, but expressed disappointment in its superstar guitarist, Eric Clapton.
Fox News host Neil Cavuto shares hate mail following his COVID diagnosis and pushing viewers to get vaccinated
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Apparently it isn’t just mainstream news outlets that get hate mail from Fox News viewers.
Michael Phillips: After the Alec Baldwin accident, getting rid of live ammo on movie sets is only one step toward a solution. The others won’t be easy
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The fatal Oct. 21 “Rust” film set accident involved a “cold gun” that turned out not to be what an assistant director declared it to be. The investigation into how and why Alec Baldwin’s prop gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins continues. Meantime, a wave of protest has formed regardi…
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — His name largely faded from headlines and nightclub marquees, Mort Sahl was arguably the most influential comic of his generation.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
There’s nothing quite like a decaying industrial town in the middle of a chilly, grey-skied fall to set an immediately gloomy mood in a film. Not that Scott Cooper’s “ Antlers ” needs any help in that department as it already deals with child abuse (sexual and psychological), poverty, bullyi…
Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' is a different kind of superhero movie, and it lingers long after you leave the theater
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
So, what happens when you hand a massive Marvel Comics Universe movie to a brilliant maker of small-scale, meditative independent movies? Something different, it turns out — not always in a good way, but definitely something fresh, and maybe that's what the MCU needs right now. Chloe Zhao's …
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Nostalgia can offer history a brighter, more exciting and decidedly rose-colored sheen. This is the question filmmaker Edgar Wright, and co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, pick up in “Last Night in Soho,” a neon-drenched, blood-soaked trip through the swinging '60s of Soho, London, as experienc…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'LAST NIGHT IN SOHO'
- AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards will be a night of all-star collaborations between Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Chris Young, and Mickey Guyton with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.
New Mexico authorities say they have recovered lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used on film set
- AP
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they have recovered lead projectile believed to have been fired from the gun used on film set.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Hogg first had the instinct to make a film about her then-unfolding relationship to her heroin-addicted first love — a traumatic and formative time that coincided with her coming-of-age as a filmmaker — in 1979.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The closing shot of "Passing," Rebecca Hall's sleek and transfixing adaptation of Nella Larsen's 1929 novel, peers down from a great height at a courtyard on a cold December night, a vision partially obscured by falling snow and set to the graceful tinkling of piano chords. The image — compo…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Caissie Levy has vacated her palace on Broadway for a modest Louisiana home. She has traded in being a queen for a stepmother. And she couldn’t be happier.