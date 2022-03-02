0
Gag order, diversity discussed at Astroworld court hearing
  • By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Issues related to media publicity and a gag order as well as a concern over a lack diversity among attorneys representing those killed or injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival were discussed during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Opponents of Massachusetts tribe's casino sue feds again

  • Cape Cod (Mass.) Times

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A group of anti-casino residents in Taunton, where the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe plans a $1 billion resort casino, are suing the federal government for a second time over tribal reservation land rights.

Sophia Bush, 'One Tree Hill' castmates reunite on 'Good Sam'
  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Sophia Bush acted opposite Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz for years on their series “One Tree Hill,” but reuniting with them on screen a decade after the series finale on her CBS medical drama “ Good Sam ” caught her off guard.

Dior reimagines feminist fashion in history in Paris show

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Dior’s affirmed feminist designer Maria Grazia Chiuri used the male gaze, as reflected in female oil portraits across the centuries, to make a fashion statement on female empowerment and subjugation. But Tuesday’s feisty ready-to-wear display in Paris, set in the splendid Tuiler…

Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case

  • AP

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims that included property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects.