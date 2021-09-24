0
0
0
0
0

+4
A blurred movie year comes into focus at New York Film Fest
Entertainment
AP

A blurred movie year comes into focus at New York Film Fest

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A movie year of fits-and-starts, delays and reversals has sometimes been difficult to track. Knowing just where and how a new movie premieres has become a sport of its own. Even for those closely following new films, it's been a sometimes exhilarating, sometimes befuddling ha…

+3
Investigator hopeful for new leads in Boston museum robbery
National
AP

Investigator hopeful for new leads in Boston museum robbery

  • By MICHAEL MELIA - Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief investigator for a Boston museum still working to recover $500 million worth of art stolen in 1990 said Thursday he was hoping for new leads to emerge following the death of a highly scrutinized figure in the case.

Entertainment
AP

'The Starling' review: McCarthy, O'Dowd find truth in small drama

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Yes, there's a starling in "The Starling." The lil devil decides to nest at the home of Lilly Maynard (Melissa McCarthy), who already has plenty on her mind without having to worry about an insanely territorial bird. But the starling helps teach her valuable life lessons, even if she has to …

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 18, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

Entertainment
AP

The founder gets a starring role in his own Irish American film festival this weekend

  • Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — When Mike Houlihan, that local whirlwind of creative energy as writer, actor and radio host, started the first Irish American film festival years ago, he did so in part to find a home for his own movie, a charming and humorous documentary that followed Houlihan and some members of …

Entertainment
AP

Why 'Dear Evan Hansen' is a sibling to Stephen Chbosky's 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

It doesn't take more than a glance to come up with a few obvious connections between "Dear Evan Hansen" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." Both are high school dramas about troubled teens trying to overcome social anxiety so they can make friends and find love. They also both began in on…