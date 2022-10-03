- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum are starring in a big-budget movie “Project Artemis” for Apple TV+ that is scheduled to start production next month in metro Atlanta.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Halfway through “Hocus Pocus 2,” Bette Midler shouts off a set of direct commands. “Clear the altar, all of you! Clear my stage!” she says, sending everyone around her scurrying.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Three years after he purchased the master rights to Taylor Swift’s early music, Scooter Braun said he wishes that transaction could have gone down differently.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 48th season with a cold open that acknowledged an off-season of change in which several stars departed and a team of newcomers joined the huddle.
- AP
A Boston home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived has been damaged by fire. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause. The Boston fire department said Sunday's blaze started at a nearby home. Strong winds spread the flames to another three buildings, one of which is 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Valentino’s fashion show in Paris saw black cars snared for blocks dropping off battalions of celebrities who, amid the commotion, just couldn’t find the entrance. Seated VIP guests were sweatily crammed in together Sunday inside the Le Marais’ Carreau du Temple venue as the show started an hour late. Outside, screaming members of the public braved the rain for hours to glimpse their favorite stars. The fever pitch was reminiscent of the French capital's pre-pandemic fashion scene. The Valentino show explored inside-out or back-to-front themes, with one beautiful nude skin-like top with matching nude pants speckled with diaphanous plumes.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Moviegoing audiences kicked off the month of October with a horror movie. Studio estimates Sunday show Paramount’s “Smile” easily topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales and left Universal’s rom-com “Bros” in the dust. Billy Eichner’s high-profile but modestly budgeted “Bros” launched with an estimated $4.8 million to take fourth place behind “Don’t Worry Darling” and “The Woman King.” But opening weekends likely aren’t the final word on either film. Horror movie audiences are generally front-loaded. “Bros" got great reviews and an A CinemaScore. That suggests strong word-of-mouth potential that could allow it to continue finding audiences through the fall.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fueling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to Charles attending the conference, known as COP 27, when she met with the king last month at Buckingham Palace. While there was no official rebuttal, other British media quoted unidentified palace and government sources as saying that Charles made his decision after consultation with the prime minister and that any suggestion of disagreement was untrue.