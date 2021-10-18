0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

‘Halloween Kills’ topples James Bond to take box office crown

  • Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)

“Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the long-running horror series, opened as the top film in North America, knocking the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” from the lead after just one weekend.

+2
‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office
Business
AP

‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to s…

+2
New graphic novel recounts Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's life
State
AP

New graphic novel recounts Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's life

  • By CAROL KUGLER - The Herald-Times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In a twist of fate — something he’s become acquainted with — Bloomington artist Joe Lee’s personal history has led him to create a graphic novel he hopes will tell the story of a Holocaust survivor who forgave her tormentors.

+3
Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios
National
AP

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.

National
AP

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage

  • AP

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert Friday in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.