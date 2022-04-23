The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
For the first time in the 127-year history of the Venice Biennale, the world’s oldest and most important contemporary art fair features a majority of female and gender non-conforming artists, under the curatorial direction of Cecilia Alemani. The result is a Biennale contemporary art fair that puts the spotlight on artists who have been long overlooked despite prolific careers, while also investigating themes including gender norms, colonialism and climate change. Alemani’s main show, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” alongside 80 national pavilions opens Saturday, after a one-year pandemic delay. The art fair runs through Nov. 27. It is only the fourth of the Biennale’s 59 editions under female curation.
Actor Bill Murray, who has developed a reputation for becoming hostile toward his co-stars, has again made headlines for allegedly misbehaving at work.
Kris Jenner became emotional Friday while recalling a volatile 2016 argument she heard about between her son Rob Kardashian and his then-girlfriend Blac Chyna that traumatized him. Jenner testified from the witness stand in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday that she believed Chyna attempted to murder her son. At the time, she said she was told that Chyna pointed a gun at Kardashian’s head, tried to strangle him with a phone cord and hit him with a metal pole while intoxicated. Jenner testified for a second straight day in Chyna’s $100 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian family, alleging they conspired to have her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled.
Cynthia Albritton, who as Cynthia Plaster Caster successfully channeled a teenage desire to lose her virginity to a rock star into a lifelong project creating casts of their erect penises, died on Thursday in her native Chicago after an undisclosed illness, according to a press release. She was 74.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill dissolving Walt Disney World’s private government, after the entertainment giant criticized a measure that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis signed the bill on Friday. It would eliminate the 55-year-old Reedy Creek Improvement District and a handful of other similar districts by June of next year. The measure does allow for the districts to be reestablished, leaving an avenue to renegotiate its future. The move could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.
Carolina A. Miranda: SoFi Stadium's art plan left Black artists in limbo. 'Used as a pawn' says artist rep
LOS ANGELES — When SoFi Stadium hosted the Super Bowl in February, the new stadium may have looked spiffy, but its public art program remained incomplete — largely at the expense of Black artists in the program. Two major installations by a pair of prominent Black artists not only remained u…
LOS ANGELES — Janelle Monáe’s gender-identity journey is continuing, with the queer multitalented artist coming out publicly this week as nonbinary. And what are Monáe’s pronouns, you might ask?
Epic business failures — the Edsel, Quibi, New Coke — have some new company. CNN's parent company ordered the CNN+ streaming service shut down before it had even completed a month of operation. It's a spectacular failure, with the idea of a paid streaming service for news questionable and unproven to begin with, and it was also a victim of a corporate leadership change. The service started last month only weeks before a new leadership team at Warner Bros. Discovery took over, one that had nothing to do with the idea's development and quickly made clear they thought it was wrong-headed.
He’s coming home.
Like the Walter Tevis novel on which it’s based, Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” in which an alien, played by David Bowie, travels to this planet to save his dying people, ends in failure. A sequel to that story, premiering Sunday on Showtime, seems determined to bring …
This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Future and Kehlani, a 10-episode Paramount+ series that dramatizes the behind-the-scenes story of the making of “The Godfather,” and the comedy “I Love That for You” starring former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Vanessa Bayer as a woman longing to be a home shopping channel host. “The Wire” creator David Simon returns to Baltimore with “We Own This City,” an HBO limited series that dramatizes the corruption that riddled a Baltimore Police Department task force. Or if you’re looking for some fresh rom-com fare, Sophie Marceau stars as an empty-nester looking for a fresh start in “I Love America.”
ANAHEIM, Calif. — If your plans include curling up on the couch and watching the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from the comfort of your living room, be aware that Weekend 2’s Coachella YouTube stream is not the same as last weekend.
With his latest film, "The Northman," director Robert Eggers is bringing his distinctive vision behind cult hits "The Witch" and "The Lighthouse" to something exponentially larger — a big-budget Viking epic. Opening in wide release from Focus Features this weekend, it's a pressure-cooker tes…
MINNEAPOLIS — There were smiles, not tears, dancing, not flower arrangements. The mood was festive, not funereal.
Based on the bestselling books by Australian author Aaron Blabey of “Pig the Pug” and “Thelma the Unicorn” fame, computer-generated animated action film “The Bad Guys” tells the tail, uh, I mean, tale of a group of scary-looking animals, who are also talented professional thieves. Mr. Wolf (…
The films of Thai writer-director Apitchatpong Weerasethakul, “Memoria” included, are marked by long takes and long silences that may or may not reveal the magic hidden beneath the surface of things.
I don't know how Radu Lupu did it. No one else does either. But I've got a couple of theories.
