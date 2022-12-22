The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
A California prosecutor told jurors that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion showed tremendous courage and had no reason to lie when she came forward to testify that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez had shot her in the feet and left her wounded in 2020. Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott urged the jury to bring justice for Megan during closing arguments Wednesday at the trial of Lanez, who has pleaded not guilty to three felonies. Lanez's lawyer said in his closing that Megan was covering up a more embarrassing truth: That her best friend had shot her in a jealous dispute over Lanez.
- Dan Woike - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss and her longtime boyfriend, actor and comedian Jay Mohr, are engaged to be married, the couple confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Bieber could make roughly $200 million by selling his music rights to newly formed Hipgnosis Songs Capital.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Noah Baumbach doesn’t often look for books to adapt. But early in the pandemic he picked up Don DeLillo’s 1985 classic “White Noise,” about a professor of Hitler studies at a generic Midwestern college, his blended family and the airborne toxic event that has everyone in a panic. In it he found a voice that was both inspiring and familiar and the themes a little uncanny in the context of the pandemic. So he decided to try his hand at an adaptation. Baumbach spoke to The Associated Press about making the film, which hits Netflix on Dec. 30 and stars Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
A winsome young woman marries into the top echelon of royalty, becomes lonely in a passionless marriage, and suffers eating disorders and depression. Decades after her untimely death, they’re still making movies and TV shows about her. And guess what? Her name isn’t Diana. The new film “Corsage” looks at Empress Elisabeth of Austria, who's having her own pop culture moment with a Netflix series and now this film offering a bold and even shocking retelling of her story. The journey is never less than mesmerizing thanks to a magnetic star turn by Vicky Krieps as Elisabeth, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. Opens in select theaters Friday.
- AP
The opening of a Las Vegas museum devoted to punk rock music has been pushed back. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the Punk Rock Museum, slated to debut next month, will open its doors in March. The 12,000-square-foot museum is between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. It will include a bar, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel and a “jam room.” Several punk rock artists have signed on to act as tour guides, including Roger Miret of Agnostic Front and Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies. The museum’s opening day is March 10. Tours will begin April 1.
- Nedra Rhone - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
The last thing Nick Sweeney expected while filming a documentary about Santa Claus was that he would come face-to-face with the Proud Boys, the far-right organization with members currently on trial for seditious conspiracy charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Blockbusters like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” and pop stars like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd just got one step closer to getting Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts. Nominations for all categories will be announced on Jan. 24. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.
Movie review: Rian Johnson has a blast peeling back the layers in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
Rian Johnson is really getting the hang of this Agatha Christie thing.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Paul Bettany has long been an admirer of art superstar Andy Warhol from a distance, like an art lover wandering a favorite gallery. Now he finds himself on Broadway eight times a week underneath a white Warhol wig, wearing glasses and making the very art onstage that he long admired. Bettany stars in “The Collaboration,” Anthony McCarten’s fictional account about the real period in 1984 when Warhol was compelled to work with new sensation and potential rival of the New York art world, Jean-Michel Basquiat. Bettany has been a fan of both artists and hopes audiences think about each man in a different way.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Eddie Cibrian maintains that he did not have an affair with co-star Piper Perabo after his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, publicly accused him of cheating on her.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Think about that meme where Spider-Man is pointing at Spider-Man. Now, multiply it by 12 or 13.
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore about to be ‘kooky unhinged’ grandparents as daughter Rumer announces pregnancy
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are about to take on new roles: grandparents.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lana Del Rey is all about quality not quantity when it comes to targeted ads. And, apparently, vengeance.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Chance the Rapper took a trip to the Motherland that ultimately birthed an idea of creating a free concert marrying music and art in West Africa. The Grammy winner along with rapper Vic Mensa will host the inaugural Black Line Star festival next year in Accra, Ghana. The weeklong festival will feature events, panel discussions and performances on Jan. 6 from Chance, Mensa, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie and Tobe Nwigwe. The event will be held in Accra’s Black Star Square, a monument to the political freedom that was won by Ghanaians in 1957. Chance says he wants to bridge the gap between Black people abroad and Africa.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
British writer-director Mike Hodges, known for “Flash Gordon” and “Get Carter,” has died. He was 90.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
When remembering the iconic life and career of Whitney Houston, there are many defining moments that instantly spring to mind: when she obliterated the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl, thereby rendering all other versions subpar, her soaring rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will A…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I am building a stereo system ($18,000 budget) for a room 18x22 feet in size, using a CD player and turntable as music sources. In the past I have seen you recommend Ohm Acoustics Walsh speakers for high-end applications — isn’t that what you use yourself? Would they be a good choice for me?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Stephen "Twitch" Boss had multiple projects in the works, including some new HGTV shows, before he died Dec. 13 at age 40.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley prepare to start the new year in prison, they are focusing on their mental health, religion and family.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Whitney Houston’s voice was one of a kind and the creative team behind a new big-budget biopic of the singer have been forced to agree. Naomi Ackie plays Houston in “I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and turns in a fierce performance but is asked to lip-sync throughout to Houston biggest hits. The effect is, at best, an expensive karaoke session, writes Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is more like a hyped-up “Behind the Music” episode set to Houston’s greatest hits album. It opens Friday in movie theaters.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
“Emily in Paris” fans will get a few surprises in their Christmas stockings, when the third season of the hit show arrives on Netflix this Wednesday. Even the cast were shocked, when they read the scripts, by the number of cliffhangers in the new series. Lily Collins portrays the titular American marketing executive making her social media presence felt in France. She called the season “a real rollercoaster to shoot.” Lucas Bravo plays her neighbor and sometime love interest and promises “a big soup of chaos and drama” in the 10-episode season.