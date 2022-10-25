0
Sports
AP

Nantz to call last Final Four in '23, Eagle to take over

  • AP

Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of CBS’ coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991. The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network’s NFL coverage along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship.

AP

'It's about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC

  • By MALLIKA SEN - Associated Press

The week dawned gloomily in New York. But the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness. Celebrated across South Asia in some fashion by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, the multi-day festival has secured a sturdy foothold far from the subcontinent in places with significant disapora populations — like New York. In Queens, shoppers took advantage of Diwali specials and sales ahead of the holiday. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung was one of the hosts of Diwali New York, a glitzy soiree meant to heighten the holiday's profile. He said it's “about time” Diwali became mainstream.

AP

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67 in one-car crash

  • Jonah Valdez and Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in “Will and Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died after a car crash Monday morning in Hollywood, sources confirmed to The Times.

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
AP

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Ye was recently restricted from posting on Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. He has also suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.” Ye's talent agency, CAA, has also dropped him.

3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on 'The View'
AP

3 climate hecklers ejected for disrupting Cruz on 'The View'

  • AP

Three women were ejected from the set of ‘The View’ on Monday after interrupting an interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two of the women began shouting ‘Cover climate now’ while the Texas Republican was talking. He briefly paused and continued talking, even as the women kept shouting. When he was done, host Whoopi Goldberg said the women have ‘got to go’ as they were ejected. A few minutes later, another women shouted out something that was bleeped out of the broadcast. Host Ana Navarro later apologized to Cruz for the outburst.

AP

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour announced at auction where daughter Blue Ivy stole the show

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Tickets to the singer’s forthcoming Renaissance tour were auctioned off over the weekend at her mother and stepfather’s Wearable Art Gala marking the fifth anniversary of the couple’s Where Art Can Occur Theater Center in Los Angeles. The star-studded, Harlem Renaissance-themed…

AC/DC's Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives
AP

AC/DC's Brian Johnson writes about his Cinderella lives

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter in the northeast of England to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world. It’s a Cinderella story. Johnson, now 75, was a Cinderella at least three times, never giving up on his dream of singing in a rock ‘n’ roll band. “The Lives of Brian Johnson” from Penguin Random House is out this week.

Opening statements to begin in Weinstein's Los Angeles trial
AP

Opening statements to begin in Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial. A jury of nine men and three women was seated Thursday. Already a serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York, the 70-year-is charged with four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault in a trial that is expected to last six weeks. He was subsequently brought to Los Angeles for a trial that began Monday, five years after women’s stories about him gave massive momentum to the #MeToo movement.

AP

Angelina Jolie’s Oscar bid: Playing the famously tragic Maria Callas

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

It looks like Angelina Jolie wants to get serious about her acting career again by signing on to play Maria Callas, the famously tragic opera star who was known for her great talent, temperamental behavior and doomed love affair with Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis, who left her when…

Review: 'Ted Kennedy' sweeping account of senator's life
AP

Review: 'Ted Kennedy' sweeping account of senator's life

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

Biographer John A. Farrell looks at the complicated legacy of a political giant in “Ted Kennedy: A Life." In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls the book a sweeping look at the life of the late Massachusetts senator and the shadow that heartbreak over his brothers' deaths cast on his career. DeMillo says that Farrell mines a trove of new material to look at Kennedy's career and offers an unvarnished look at his controversies, including the fatal car crash at Chappaquiddick Island in 1969. DeMillo calls the book a must-read for anyone interested in the politics of our time.

AP

How 'House of the Dragon' fumbled its Season 1 finale to set up Season 2

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Is it wrong to admit that I didn't feel much of anything when a certain young royal was killed off in Sunday night's Season 1 finale of "House of the Dragon"? Beyond the political and cultural ramifications of his death — a civil war between the Targaryens, years of unrest and tons of materi…