0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How to watch the 2022 Tony Awards featuring Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, more

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The last two years on Broadway have been marked by suffering and triumph. Sickness, closures, cancellations, lost wages and lost livelihoods have given way to a fragile recovery fueled by a remarkable resilience of spirit — and the heroic efforts of understudies and swings who stepped in tim…

Ap
AP

Two rare Shirley Jackson stories published this week

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Shirley Jackson had a gift for evoking years of anxiety in the space it might take to summarize a baseball game. Two very brief and previously unreleased stories of hers have been published in the summer issue of The Strand Magazine. They're titled “Charlie Roberts” and “Only Stand and Wait.” The Strand has featured obscure works by William Faulkner, Mark Twain and many others. “Charlie Roberts” is a tense conversation between a married couple over plans for a dinner party. In “Only Stand and Wait,” a blind man has surgery and soon will be able to see, but wonders if he made the right decision.

Ap
AP

Publishers Weekly advisory

  • Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Due to a delay receiving data, the Publishers Weekly bestsellers list (BC-BOOK-BEST:MCT), which normally moves on Thursdays, is not expected to move before Friday.

Jennifer Lopez and 'Halftime' kick off Tribeca Festival
Ap
AP

Jennifer Lopez and 'Halftime' kick off Tribeca Festival

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” is kicking off the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination. The star-studded and musical premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights is serving as an appropriate opener for the Tribeca Festival, which has abandoned “Film” from its name to better reflect the wide array of concerts, talks, television premieres, podcasts and virtual reality exhibits that increasingly fill Tribeca’s busy live-event schedule alongside movies.

Ap
AP

Letters from Anne Frank's father now at U of South Carolina

  • AP

A woman has given the University of South Carolina 100 cards and letters she received as a girl from Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank. Cara Wilson-Granat first wrote to Otto Frank in 1957, when she was 12. Last year, she published a book about their correspondence, which lasted until Frank's death in 1980. The Post and Courier reports that she has now given Frank's letters to the university's Anne Frank Center. Wilson-Granat said during a news conference Wednesday that the letters got students talking about antisemitism, racism and bullying.

Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing
Ap
AP

Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Television viewers will find nearly blanket prime-time coverage of a Congressional hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That's with the exception of Fox News Channel. The top-rated cable channel said it will cover the first in a series of House Select Committee public hearings as “news warrants.” Other corporate siblings will carry the hearing. In contrast, major broadcast networks ABC, NBC and CBS will cover the 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern hearing as it unfolds. So will cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The hearing will reconstruct then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election based on false claims of voter fraud and the orchestrated effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Ap
AP

Matthew McConaughey isn’t the only celebrity speaking out after Uvalde

  • Dana Gerber - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Actor Matthew McConaughey took to the stage in the White House briefing room Tuesday to implore politicians to enact stricter gun laws after 19 children and two teachers were killed in his hometown of Uvalde during a mass shooting at an elementary school on May 24.