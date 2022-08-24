- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andrew Garfield is an Actor with a capital A. And if there's one thing Actors do, it's defend acting.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The Producers Guild of America has elected Hollywood veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line as its new co-presidents. The organization made the announcement Tuesday. Allain, a longtime producer behind films like “Dear White People,” “Hustle & Flow” and “Beyond the Lights,” is the first woman of color to assume the role in the organization’s history. De Line’s credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and “Pain & Gain.” The nonprofit trade group represents more than 8,000 producers in film, television and new media and is behind the annual Producers Guild Awards, which has become the best bellwether for predicting the best picture winner at the Oscars.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Before his death, Michael K. Williams "wanted to shepherd projects" as a producer and create more opportunities for Black creatives in Hollywood, according to the co-author of the actor's posthumous memoir.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending August 19th.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Eminem is going gospel.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Go J. Lo!
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For Blondie fans, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant housed in a rickety storage space. In the building just outside Woodstock, New York, sat 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes and a few storage tubs crammed with records. The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock. What eventually emerged is the comprehensive box set “Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982,” with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and Blondie’s initial six studio albums.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about a scary moment involving her son, Archie, while she was on a royal tour of South Africa and how she was expected to prioritize "optics" over her feelings about his safety.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Here’s some pretty, pretty, pretty good news: Larry David is back.
Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Festival expected to boom this village’s population from 400 to as much as 20,000
- Josie Fischels - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — As country artist Dierks Bentley sings in his newest song, “Gold”: “It ain’t easy; nobody said it would be.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
George Miller directs Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a story about storytelling and wishes. Elba plays an ancient djinn whom Swinton's character unlocks when cleaning a glass bottle she finds at an antique store. But she is not so naïve to just start asking for wishes: She knows how wrong it always goes. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy from the director who brought us “Babe: Pig in the City” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Rated R, it opens in theaters Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Less than a year after declaring herself cancer-free, Kathy Griffin turned to social media Monday for medical advice because she said her doctor had "ghosted" her.
With ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ Nicki Minaj becomes first woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Queen of the Barbz is back on top — this time making history on her very own.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche will be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery among some of the brightest stars of film's golden age.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Lorraine Hansberry’s play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” will be revived this fall.
- By FELICIA FONSECA - Associated Press
A handful of teenagers on the Hopi reservation saw a need for a safe place to skateboard and made it happen. The skate spot opened this spring in the Village of Tewa. It's called Skate 264 for the highway that runs through the reservation and connects the more than dozen tribal villages. The co-leads on the project say they hope it inspires other youth groups to do something to make the community a better place for future generations. Skateboarding is hugely popular on Native American reservations. Many of the skate parks that have popped up in tribal communities have been youth-led.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Australian filmmaker George Miller’s latest cinematic exploration of humanity is a far cry from the dusty, diesel-fueled “Mad Max” franchise for which he is known, and it proves a moment of respite between 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the currently filming prequel to that film, “Furiosa.”…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Anne Heche’s body was cremated last Thursday and is set to be laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery, a death certificate shows.
‘Batgirl’ directors say they don’t have any of the canceled movie’s footage, still had scenes to shoot
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The directors of “Batgirl” say their shelved movie would need some heroics to still be released one day.
- By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast on ABC this season for the first time. The championship game usually airs in prime time but will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. ESPN said it would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows that night. Last season’s championship game, in which South Carolina beat UConn, was the most viewed women’s title game in nearly two decades, drawing 4.85 million viewers. The national semifinals averaged 2.7 million viewers, up 21% year over year, and was the most viewed semifinals in a decade. The full tournament averaged 634,000 viewers, up 16% from the previous year’s coverage.
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 8/21/2022