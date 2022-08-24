A handful of teenagers on the Hopi reservation saw a need for a safe place to skateboard and made it happen. The skate spot opened this spring in the Village of Tewa. It's called Skate 264 for the highway that runs through the reservation and connects the more than dozen tribal villages. The co-leads on the project say they hope it inspires other youth groups to do something to make the community a better place for future generations. Skateboarding is hugely popular on Native American reservations. Many of the skate parks that have popped up in tribal communities have been youth-led.