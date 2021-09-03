0
Entertainment
AP

'The Simpsons' set the bar. But it's not the only cartoon to revolutionize the sitcom

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Among the not-all-that-many new series premiering this second pandemic fall television season is Paramount+'s lively “The Harper House,” a situation comedy starring Rhea Seehorn. It’s about a family that, having lost its main source of income — the mother’s job — moves from the richer side o…

Entertainment
AP

Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on sex scenes and COVID filming for 'The Card Counter'

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as "Blue Collar," "American Gigolo" and "Affliction," Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for t…

Entertainment
AP

Ady Barkan didn't let ALS stop his progressive passion. He found an even bigger platform

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Since the moment he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in October 2016, the progressive activist Ady Barkan's life has been measured out in a string of cruel losses, as the neurodegenerative disease robbed him of one ability after another that he, like most of us, had always ta…

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: WPSU 7 p.m. — PBS NewsHour 8 p.m. — Washington Week 8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover 9 p.m. — Brit Floyd: The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd — LIVE! 10:30 p.m. — Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon 11:30 p.…

Uneasy witness testifies against R. Kelly at federal trial
National
AP

Uneasy witness testifies against R. Kelly at federal trial

  • By TOM HAYS - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman reluctantly took the witness stand against R. Kelly on Thursday to recount how he struck up a relationship with her in 2006 when she was 15, but dodged a prosecutor’s questions about when they first had sex.

Entertainment
AP

‘The Talk’ gets second male co-host with hiring of Akbar Gbajabiamila

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Another man will be joining “The Talk” this season: Former NFL player and “America Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila is the latest addition to the once female-dominated panel after departures from the talk show piled up this year.