The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. News outlets reports a dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1. Karen Harper Lain is a committee member for the John Prine Memorial Park. She said the project is part of updating an existing county park and includes a new boat ramp, new playground equipment and other improvements. Prine wrote “Paradise” for his father about the small town of Paradise on the banks of the Green River. After the musician died in 2020, fans began to visit Rochester Dam to leave memorials.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A collection of Betty White memorabilia proved to be golden, bringing in $4 million at auction over the weekend.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
-
Milan Fashion Week has come to a close after five days of mostly womenswear previews that celebrated diversity and renewal. More designers of color were represented than ever and a host of new talent made their debuts at major fashion houses. The Italian fashion council also put the spotlight on sustainability with the return of the Green Carpet awards Sunday night that recognize practices that reduce waste in the industry and its carbon footprint. Even while the fashion world was raising awareness about sustainability, this season’s calendar presented unsustainable trajectories between shows, forcing the fashion crowd to travel back and forth in an already gridlocked city.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football. The NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which has a multiyear pact with the league to pick halftime show performers, confirmed that Rihanna will headline this season's. The Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi sponsoring the event, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
- Thomas Buckley - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their seventh child, Ilaria Catalina Irena, Hilaria Baldwin announced Saturday.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
After off-screen drama threatened to consume Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” the Warner Bros. release opened No. 1 at the box office. The film debuted with $19.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. For an original film that cost $35 million to make, a $19.2 million launch was solid — and slightly more than the studio had forecast. A large number of moviegoers turned up to see what all the fuss was about. Last week’s top film, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s African epic “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, slid to second place with $11.1 million. The rerelease of James Cameron’s “Avatar” grossed $10 million domestically, 13 years after its initial run in theaters.
- AP
-
Post Malone went to the hospital again Saturday after experiencing what he described on social media as difficulty breathing and stabbing pain, forcing him to postpone a scheduled show in Boston. It was the second time in about a week that he went to the hospital. He was treated for bruised ribs after falling into a hole on stage at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis last weekend. He wrote that he felt terrible for not performing and pledged to reschedule the show. The venue, TD Garden, said in a tweet that tickets for Saturday’s show would be honored for a rescheduled date.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Fresh Off the Boat" was a breakthrough moment for Constance Wu, but the actor says the ABC sitcom left her with "memories of abuse."
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Nia Long appreciates the concern people have shown after news broke that her fiance, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, had an improper relationship with a female team staff member.
- AP
-
Polish media are reporting that Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine. An official with the concert arena in Krakow where Waters had been scheduled to perform in April said the musician's manager had withdrawn the April performances without giving a reason. City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata. Waters wrote an open letter to Ukraine's first lady this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West.
- Dorany Pineda - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Pharoah Sanders, the legendary jazz saxophonist perhaps best known for his transcendent work with John Coltrane and for a solo run for Impulse Records beginning in the mid-1960s, and who helped define the so-called spiritual jazz movement, has died. He was 81.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Week
-
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm with a a new collection she curated for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. The designers had refused to open their archives until Kardashian proved she had the right stuff. They were convinced after she and her sisters all wore vintage Dolce & Gabbana when Kourtney Kardashian got married in Italy. Saturday was a day of debuts at Milan Fashion Week. Maximilian Davis, a 27-year-old British designer with Afro-Caribbean roots, was at the creative helm of Salvatore Ferragamo. Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor led Bally as the brand returns to the runway for the first time in 20 years.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Louise Fletcher, who gave an Oscar-winning performance as the villainous Nurse Ratched in 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and won hearts when she signed to her deaf parents during her Academy Awards speech, died Friday.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
“The Crown” will return to its Netflix throne in early November. The streaming service says the series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family circle will begin its fifth season on Nov. 9. The debut will come two months after the queen’s Sept. 8 death at 96. Production on the sixth season was suspended on the day of the queen’s death and again for the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. In the upcoming season, Imelda Staunton is the latest in a succession of actors who have played the queen. The role of Princess Diana will be filled by Elizabeth Debicki of the film “Tenet.”
- AP
-
King Charles III has been pictured taking up his new state duties in Buckingham Palace for the first time. The monarch is seen looking into his official red box which contains documents from the British Government and the Commonwealth. He is shown in front of a photo of his late parents, Elizabeth and Philip, before she became queen. During her own reign, Elizabeth was regularly pictured with her official red box. The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace on Sept. 11.