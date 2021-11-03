0
Entertainment
AP

Pat Martino, Philly jazz guitar great, has died

  • Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

PHILADELPHIA — Pat Martino, 77, the renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist known for the fluidity and speed of his impeccable playing throughout a six-decade career and who relearned how to play guitar after suffering a brain aneurysm in 1980, has died.

Movie review: Zhao's touch resonates in Marvel's 'Eternals'

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

From its inception, “Eternals” was bound to be the black sheep of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introducing a whole new gaggle of cosmic superheroes to the big screen is Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, who has been acclaimed for her lo-fi, almost documentary-style dramas like “The Rider”…

What to stream: Make it a Noirvember to remember

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Spooky season has officially come to a close, and though you may want to cue up the never-ending stream of holiday movies that are now available, don’t rush the season. Savor the moody stylings of Noir November, or “Noirvember,” as it’s called by those who celebrate.