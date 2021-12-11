0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Appreciation: More than a Monkee, but a Monkee to the end

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Michael Nesmith — Monkee Mike, Nez to fans — died Friday at the age of 78, leaving Mickey Dolenz the last of the Monkees after the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019. Formed for a 1960s NBC sitcom, the group transcended its casting-call roots to make a mark on its time, and …

Ap
AP

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas dies at 82

  • By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like “Danzón,” “Man on Fire” and “Bellas de Noche” and telenovelas and series including “María la del Barrio” and “Mujeres Asesinas,” has died. She was 82.

Ap
AP

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

  • AP

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/13/2021 :

Ap
AP

Review: A porn star is reborn in the hilarious, harrowing 'Red Rocket'

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The money shot in "Red Rocket," Sean Baker's glorious gutter dive of a movie, is of Mikey Saber (Simon Rex) joyously riding his bicycle, his seamily handsome face twisted into a smile of near-sexual bliss. It's a look we know well by this point: Mikey is a porn star, or at least he was one u…

Ap
AP

‘Drive My Car’ review: New Japanese drama is one of the year’s finest films, set at ‘Uncle Vanya’ rehearsals and behind the wheel of a Saab

  • Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

In the largely Saab-bound short story “Drive My Car,” part of Haruki Murakami’s collection “Men Without Women,” an actor takes a job playing the title role in Anton Chekhov’s simple, profound comedy of thwarted passions, “Uncle Vanya.” (Few consider it funny, even in productions trying to be…

Ap
AP

Review: 'France' showcases Lea Seydoux as a guilt-ridden TV journalist

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The movie "France" has a main character named France de Meurs and is not exactly subtle for the ways in which the character and the film are meant to be a metaphor for the modern state of their namesake nation. Written and directed by Bruno Dumont, the movie captures a sense of a country mor…