0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Movie Review: Gal Gadot turns superspy in 'Heart of Stone'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

A month after Tom Cruise faced off with an AI supervillain comes a very “Mission: Impossible”-like international espionage thriller with an equally fancy and powerful machine. “Heart of Stone” stars Gal Gadot as an elite agent for a group with an all-powerful supercomputer. Whereas “Dead Reckoning” pushed old-school filmmaking to extremes for a gripping theatrical experience, “Heart of Stone” revels in its digital wizardry, feels vaguely algorithm-y in its conception, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. All the pieces in this Netflix film are fine but nothing is distinct from dozens of films before it. You would swear that the movie’s star AI wrote it — and even gave itself first billing, too.

Las Vegas police videos show moments before home is raided in Tupac Shakur cold case
Ap
AP

Las Vegas police videos show moments before home is raided in Tupac Shakur cold case

  • By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press

Dozens of Las Vegas police body camera videos show the moment a man and his wife exited a home raided in July in connection with the cold case killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. The footage is heavily redacted and doesn't provide a view into the home or identify the man and the woman. A copy of the search warrant says police were searching for items “concerning the murder” of Shakur from Duane Davis. Davis is one of the last surviving witnesses to the crime and has long been known to investigators. Las Vegas police haven't provided an update on the case since they confirmed the raid last month.

Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday
Ap
AP

Striking screenwriters will resume negotiations with studios on Friday

  • AP

The guild that represents striking film and television screenwriters says negotiations with major studios and streaming services will resume Friday. The Writers Guild of America sent a message to its members Thursday saying they expect the studios will respond to their proposals. The two sides met last week to discuss possibly restarting negotiations, but no negotiation dates were immediately set. The screenwriters have now been on strike for 101 days, surpassing a 2007-2008 work stoppage that ground many Hollywood productions to a halt. This time the writers have been joined on picket lines by Hollywood actors, who are also striking seeking better compensation and protections on the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

Want to remember The Band's Robbie Robertson? Do it by playing 'The Last Waltz' loud
Ap
AP

Want to remember The Band's Robbie Robertson? Do it by playing 'The Last Waltz' loud

  • By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press

Musician Robbie Robertson, who died this week, is remembered by Scott Bauer of The Associated Press for the impact he had on his lifelong love of The Band and its music. Bauer recalls seeing The Band, minus Robertson, at his first concert in 1985 and the interviewing Robertson in 2002. Robertson discussed the release of “The Last Waltz” documentary and his memories of playing with Bob Dylan. He also spoke about The Band's breakup and wanting to honor their time together with a re-release of their concert film, “The Last Waltz.” Watching “The Last Waltz” has become for Bauer, and many others, a Thanksgiving tradition.

Ap
AP

Streamer Kai Cenat says he is 'beyond disappointed' in mayhem at NYC event

  • By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press

The 21-year-old social media influencer who was charged with inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in New York City last week says he is “beyond disappointed” in the bad behavior. Streamer Kai Cenat said on Twitch on Wednesday that the disruptive behavior was not cool. He said he watched videos of people jumping on cars and asked himself “Why? Like, why?” Police said several people were injured during the Union Square mayhem, including at least four who were taken to hospitals. Police said 65 people were arrested.

Ap
AP

Public memorial planned for famed Detroit musician Rodriguez

  • Louis Aguilar - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — A public memorial will be held Saturday at a local music venue for celebrated Detroit musician Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the singer who rose to international fame after being featured in an Academy Award-winning documentary.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

Q&A: Kelsea Ballerini on her divorce EP and people throwing things at concerts
Ap
AP

Q&A: Kelsea Ballerini on her divorce EP and people throwing things at concerts

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press

Back in February, recording artist Kelsea Ballerini quietly released an EP of strikingly intimate and vulnerable songs about her recent divorce, with no expectation of performing them live or promoting them in the way she would a full album. But after receiving an overwhelming response from fans, the pop country singer-songwriter is re-releasing “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” on Friday with new versions of the songs and a previously unreleased track. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Ballerini reflected on what this EP has meant for her, both personally and professionally. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.