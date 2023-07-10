0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

The BBC is under pressure over claims a well-known presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement, the BBC said “we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: