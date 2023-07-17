0
Sports
AP

  • By STEPHEN WADE - AP Sports Writer

Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year's Paris Olympics. Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. But next year for the first time they will have the Olympic stage. American artistic swimmer Bill May says “there has always been that misconception that it’s a female-only sport, or that it’s for wimps, or that it’s not a difficult sport.” This is not the synchronized swimming that your parents or grandparents watched. The acrobatic team event is physical with flips and throws and swimmers diving off the shoulders of teammates below.

Ap
AP

  • AP

Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at age 76, according to France’s Culture Ministry and French media.The British-born star was famously known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus.” The French Culture Ministry tweeted that Birkin died Sunday. It hailed her as a “timeless Francophone icon.” French news outlets Liberation and BFM TV reported that Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Birkin had suffered from health issues in the past few years that kept her from performing and her public appearances became sparse.

Entertainment

