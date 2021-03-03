The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Catherine Zeta-Jones was already a fan of “Prodigal Son,” so when the chance came to join the show, she jumped, lured by the prospect of working alongside Michael Sheen.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Exotic of “Tiger King" fame has found new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Talk about your yard sale finds. A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby's.
Morgan Wallen’s career is taking a small step forward after the country star’s use of a racist slur sent it off a cliff a month ago. His “Dangerous: The Double Album” is atop the Billboard 200 album chart for the seventh straight week, and, at fans’ request, an East Tennessee radio station i…
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Orthodox Church of Cyprus on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of the country’s controversial entry into this year’s Eurovision song contest titled “El Diablo,” charging that the song makes an international mockery of country’s moral foundations by advocating “our …
The Television Academy and CBS have picked a date to roll out some version of a red carpet for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.
NEW YORK (AP) — When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America.
Actor Jahmil French, best known for playing Dave Turner on teen drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died, his spokesperson confirmed to the Daily News Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jhene Aiko will take on hosting duties at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony this month.
Bunny Wailer, one of the most influential singers in reggae music history, died Tuesday at age 73.
Amy Poehler was never a Riot Grrrl. She says she wasn’t cool enough to be part of the scene popularized by bands like Bikini Kill. But the spirit of the '90s feminist movement always resonated with her.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards will be held on Sept. 19 and air live on CBS.
Executive producers of the TV franchise “The Bachelor” released a statement Monday night condemning racist online attacks aimed at Rachel Lindsay after the former “Bachelorette” held longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison accountable.
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A second panel from American artist Jacob Lawrence's sweeping series “Struggle: From the History of the American People" that has been hidden from public view for decades has been located, the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts announced Tuesday.
“If you keep your head down, he’ll move on and bother somebody else,” 16-year-old Vivian advises the new girl at school who has been bullied by a particularly odious classmate.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of the most intriguing parts of the costumes at the Broadway play “A Soldier's Story” was something the audience likely never saw.
“Coming 2 America” was a long time coming for Wesley Snipes.
Chicago blues master Corky Siegel is feeling good and ready to jam with you — even if that’s via livestream
CHICAGO — Corky Siegel feels fine.
When the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks was little and her parents put on Billie Holiday records, they often offered a vague editorial as accompaniment.