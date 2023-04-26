- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
DETROIT — Bruce Campbell is a local legend, a horror movie icon and a first-rate ham.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — In November 1958, the brilliant composer, concert pianist and outré humorist Oscar Levant, then under medical supervision, appeared live on NBC’s “Tonight” show with Jack Paar in front of millions of Americans.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A tender look at how we approach the world when our means of perception and expression are impeded.
- Jeff Strickler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't Miss
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A journey through Depression-era America in search of a missing woman and the truth about her mysterious past.
- Jina Moore Ngarambe - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A crucial work of wartime reportage. But the marriage never comes quite as alive on the page as the war that ultimately destroys it.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
No matter what they write, you know you will read it.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: "The Wager" is a soaring literary accomplishment and seductive adventure tale.
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Rainn Wilson, former son of Wilmette, Illinois, and security guard at the Baha’i House of Worship on Sheridan Road, New Trier High School graduate, best known as Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” can bet what you’re thinking. He can see the eye rolls from California. He begins his new book exp…
- Elizabeth Hoover - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
POETRY: Four collections focus on the wild world, race, motherhood and how words can turn into power.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grammy-nominated rapper Desiigner was charged this week with indecent exposure after an alleged incident during a flight from Japan to Minnesota.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
The former longtime girlfriend of actor Danny Masterson has testified that he had been growing increasingly abusive in their relationship before he raped her in December of 2001. The woman said they had been together for about five years when she woke to find Masterson on top of her in the bedroom of their Hollywood area home. She said she clearly told him no and resisted him but Masterson ignored her. The actor is a former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show.” He is on trial for a second time on three counts of rape after his first trial resulted in a deadlocked jury. He has pleaded not guilty.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Morgan Wallen faces possible lawsuits from fans after the country star abruptly canceled his show in Mississippi over the weekend, citing vocal rest ordered by his doctor.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The remaining anchors of "CNN This Morning" briefly addressed the recent termination of their colleague Don Lemon during Tuesday's broadcast.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Harry Belafonte kissed my mother once. I don't believe she ever recovered.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are parents!
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
In a starry presentation that included Timothée Chalamet, Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and a first look at ‘Dune: Part Two,’ “Barbie” was no doubt the brightest star of Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon showcase. In fairness, the neon pink might have given her the advantage. It was a splashy presentation for anxious theater owners in Las Vegas from a studio in transition, with new leadership teams in place to oversee films and create a 10-year plan for iconic DC Comics characters like Superman. Within the past year, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy were selected to lead the studio’s film group while James Gunn and Peter Safran stepped in to head DC Studios.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending April 21st.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Ginnie Newhart, who inspired the masterful ending to her husband Bob Newhart’s second namesake sitcom, has died at 82.
Appreciation: Harry Belafonte, dead at 96, championed 'Long Road to Freedom' in his music and his life
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
If there was one constant during Harry Belafonte's groundbreaking career, it was that he repeatedly took chances and he didn't back down — even when speaking out during a 2002 San Diego radio interview cost him his career.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Dave Alvin isn't making any promises, but it's possible his headlining performance at the 2023 Adams Avenue Unplugged festival on Saturday might include cameos by some of his longtime San Diego musical pals.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
There's no 60-year-old Margaret reminiscing about her adolescence in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." But that sort of looking-back appeal is a big part of this terrific movie.