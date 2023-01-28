Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.