Historic movie lot that gave Studio City its name to get $1 billion makeover

  • Roger Vincent - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Radford Studio Center, a storied movie lot in Studio City that has been home to generations of landmark television shows — including "Gunsmoke" and "Seinfeld" — is set to get a $1 billion upgrade to expand its facilities and bring them further into the digital age.

Fox's Kurtz says he's disallowed from covering Dominion case

  • AP

Fox “Media Buzz” anchor Howard Kurtz says he's been barred by his company from covering Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox. Kurtz says that Fox told him he can't talk or write about the case — a major story in the media — because he's part of the organization being sued. Kurtz says he strongly disagrees with the decision, but told viewers of his Sunday program that he has to abide by it. The Dominion case is expected to go to trial this spring. Dominion accuses Fox of airing false accusations against it despite many of its employees knowing they were untrue.

Review: Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’
Review: Michael B. Jordan delivers a brawler in ‘Creed III’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

With Rocky Balboa out of the picture, Adonis Creed returns in “Creed III,” directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as the legacy boxer who is now in retirement. The film, which pits him against a friend from the past, Dame (played by Jonathan Majors) plays more like a thriller than standard sports film at times. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “It’s a promising debut" for Jordan behind the camera, and shows "that he’ll never let his own star ego get in the way of a film: Majors steals the show, and Jordan is there to capture it.” Rated PG-13, “Creed III” is in theaters Friday.

Slovenian band Laibach's Ukraine concert canceled amid rift
Slovenian band Laibach's Ukraine concert canceled amid rift

  • By ALI ZERDIN - Associated Press

A planned concert by Slovenia's popular band Laibach in Ukraine next month has been cancelled after the group angered Ukrainians, with remarks interpreted to suggest that Kyiv was involved in a proxy war on behalf of its Western patrons. The iconic band known for using military-style imagery and totalitarian symbols, was due to perform in Kyiv on March 31. The band has said the concert was meant to show support for the Ukrainian people during the war but organizers said that their comments published in The Guardian newspaper have created “controversy” and discord, forcing the cancellation. Ukrainians apparently were angered by Laibach’s statement calling the war in Ukraine “a cynical proxy war for the geostrategic interests” of world powers.

3 Oscar voters share their super-secret ballots

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Oscar voting begins Thursday and, as all the responsible citizens reading this know, you’re not always entirely prepared when you come face to face with that ballot. Film academy members, including the three sharing their picks here, sometimes end up making their choices on a w…

‘Surreal’ scenes and unguarded moments from the SAG Awards party

  • Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It’s 3 p.m. at the Fairmont Century Plaza, about half an hour into the Screen Actors Guild awards cocktail reception in the stylishly red-decked-out lobby. The nominees are trickling in, with the likes of “Better Call Saul’s” Jonathan Banks and “1883’s” Sam Elliott ready for th…

Broadway's 'Parade' fights hatred both onstage and off
Broadway's 'Parade' fights hatred both onstage and off

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

There’s so much darkness awaiting Ben Platt in his new Broadway role these days that he’s countered with a dash of brightness. He painted his dressing room pink. Platt deserves all the joy he can grab while playing the doomed lead anti-hero in the musical, “Parade,” about a Jewish man lynched in Atlanta in 1913. The musical is being revived just as the nation endures an increase in anti-Semitism, which has brought darkness to the theater’s front door. The show’s first preview was marred by a few neo-Nazi protesters outside.

Jeff Probst a constant for 'Survivor' as it nears 44th game
Jeff Probst a constant for 'Survivor' as it nears 44th game

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

There was a time when the idea of a 44th season of “Survivor” was unimaginable for host Jeff Probst. But it's here now, starting this week, and Probst is all in. Probst says he once had a chip on his shoulder about being called the show's “host.” He's now worked his way up to being the showrunner, meaning he's in charge of everything on and offscreen for the CBS show. He says he can envision being with the show as long as it lasts in the U.S. This year he's adding a podcast each week, which he hopes will give fans a sense of how ‘Survivor’ is put together, without spoiling the magic.