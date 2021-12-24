0
The essential Joan Didion: An LA Times reading list for newcomers and fans alike

  • Matt Brennan and Boris Kachka - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Joan Didion, who died Thursday at 87, produced decades’ worth of memorable work across genres and subjects: personal essays, reporting and criticism on pop culture, political dispatches from at home and abroad and, near the end of her career, a bestselling memoir and a follow-up. Whether you…

Monster hits, monster royals and just plain monsters highlight the year in movies

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

1. "Summer of Soul." On first blush, it's a jubilant record of a concert series in 1969, as told by the people who performed (the Fifth Dimension, Gladys Knight) and attended. But Questlove's film deepens every time you watch it (four and counting here) because of a question it poses: Why wa…

Best albums of 2021 included Olivia Rodrigo, age 18, and Monk Boudreaux, age 80

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

1. Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour." Adele's and Kacey Musgraves' slow-burning divorce albums fizzled compared with this volcanic breakup record. The 18-year-old arriving star's sourness was as raw as punk rock — "Brutal" might even be the punk song of the year! — but the ultra-catchy songwriting and …

Possible relics of lost WWII US bomber, crew found in Italy

  • By COLLEEN BARRY - Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — An archaeological dig in Sicily has uncovered traces of a lost World War II American heavy bomber shot down in 1943, and possible human remains that could lead to identification of five airmen whose bodies were never recovered.

Ken Burns films on Hemingway and Ali made 2021 a legendary year in TV

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

1. "Chad." Nasim Pedrad, underappreciated during her time on "Saturday Night Live," came into her own in this brilliant sitcom, playing a 14-year-old boy with a serious lack of social skills. Like Michael Scott in "The Office," he's got a hunger to be loved, or at least be acknowledged in th…

Review: Michael B. Jordan's 'A Journal for Jordan' could use more conflict

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Acceptance is sometimes the only way forward after trauma. Then there's acceptance in a dramatic sense, as in "I really want this but I'll just accept that I can't have it" or "I'll accept what I've been told, however dubious." That can sap a story's tension — or worse, pay lip service to im…